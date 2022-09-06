Best CBD Cream for Back Pain 2022

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
CBD has been rapidly gaining recognition for its pain-relieving properties. Studies show that CBD can help reduce inflammation and chronic pain. It can also help with anxiety and depression.
While research shows that CBD helps with pain, not all CBD products are helpful. The FDA does not regulate CBD products in the way they do prescription medication. This is why some CBD products may not be up to par. In this article, we highlight some of the best CBD creams for back pain to help you find the best products available.
Keep in mind that several different factors could play into your back hurting. CBD products will not cure or treat pain. They can only provide temporary relief. If you are suffering from excruciating chronic back pain, consult a doctor.
CBD Creams for Back Pain
1. CBD Recover Tub - Best CBD cream for back pain relief
2. CBD Hemp Cream - Best medically reviewed hemp cream for back pain
3. CBD Sports Cream - Best CBD cream for those with an active lifestyle
4. Arthritis Aches and Pain CBD Cream - Best CBD cream for arthritis
5. CBD Relief Cream - Best with a concentrated dose of CBD
Best CBD Cream for Back Pain Relief 2022
CBDMD CBD Recover Tub
CBDMD aims to deliver the highest quality CBD products at an affordable price. They use premium grade U.S. grown hemp to offer better products from seed to shelf. Their products also undergo thorough testing at an independent third-party ISO-certified lab. The COA is available on their website. This gives you the peace of mind that what you're putting on your skin is safe and effective.
The CBDMD CBD Recover Tub comes with pain-killing medicine and soothing herbal ingredients. These include broad-spectrum hemp extract and histamine dihydrochloride. Histamine dihydrochloride is an FDA-approved ingredient that provides temporary pain relief. It creates a warming sensation and increases blood flow to the area. This can help you get temporary relief faster from backaches, sore muscles, and joint pain.
This CBD cream also includes arnica, aloe vera, MSM, and a variety of essential oils. They all combine with the other ingredients to produce a creamy moisturizing base. You can get this cream in four strengths; 300 mg, 750 mg, 1,500 mg, and 3,000 mg. You can either make a one-time purchase or you can save up to 30% by subscribing.
Pros:
- Includes CBD and histamine dihydrochloride
- Available in four potencies
- Subscribe and save option
Cons:
- Slightly expensive
- May contain trace amounts of THC
- Some people may not like the warming sensation
CBDFX CBD Hemp Cream
CBDFX makes use of pure organic CBD harvested in Kentucky. All their hemp is processed under strict U.S Government standards. They use CO2 oil extraction so there is no solvent residue in their CBD oil. CBDFX has its products tested by independent third-party labs. The results are then made available on their website.
But CBDFX doesn’t stop there and they even take things one step further. Each of their products is medically reviewed by a doctor. The review is then posted on the CBDFX website under the product listing. In the review, the doctors recount their experiences with the products. They highlight the ingredient list, application methods, and how effective the product was.
CBDFX CBD cream for pain comes with a powerful combination of pain-relieving ingredients. These include broad-spectrum CBD, willow bark, menthol, and caffeine. CBD, willow bark, and caffeine are all natural pain relievers. Meanwhile, menthol provides cool, long-lasting pain relief.
These ingredients combine to provide fast relief of aches, pains, and stressed joints. Best of all, this hemp cream is vegan and cruelty-free. It is available in three potencies: 500 mg, 1,000 mg, or 3,000 mg CBD.
Pros:
- Contains broad spectrum CBD
- Includes white willow and caffeine in its formula
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons:
- Kind of pricey
- Frequent reapplication needed
- Menthol can cause skin irritation
CBD Sports Cream
Joy Organics has one thing in mind; to develop premium CBD products. They aim to be the most trustworthy and reliable CBD source. All of the products in the Joy Organic lineup are third-party tested. All lab results are available on the website for review.
The Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream is for anyone with a very active lifestyle. It is made with broad spectrum CBD and is all-natural, and vegan. It also includes organic ingredients like menthol and camphor.
This CBD cream supports muscle recovery and relieves tension to keep you moving. The unique blend of ingredients relieves pain with an instant cooling sensation. The cream can be used before, during, or after a workout session. Simply apply one pump of the cream to the affected area for fast relief.
The Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream comes in a four-ounce easy-to-use pump bottle. It contains 1,000 mg of CBD and is available for a one-time purchase or a subscribe and save option.
Pros:
- Third-party tested
- Great for those with active lifestyles
- Comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle Cons:
- Hard to get dosage right
- You may need to reapply frequently
- Has a slight minty scent that might not appeal to all
Arthritis Aches and Pain CBD Cream
Charlotte's Web is an award-winning pioneer in the CBD industry. They seek to unleash the healing powers of CBD on the world. They use organically grown U.S. hemp and extract their CBD using a CO2 extraction. All products are subject to third-party testing for potency and purity testing.
The Arthritis Aches & Pain Relief Cream is made with THC-free hemp extract. It also includes menthol that allows for fast penetration and absorption. Other ingredients include several essential oils. These include clove, MCT, eucalyptus, jojoba seed, peppermint, and tea tree oil.
This water-based formula CBD cream acts as both a pain reliever and moisturizer. It provides temporary pain relief from minor arthritic pain while moisturizing dry skin. Only a small amount is required to get relief fast.
This arthritic pain relief cream comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle. It contains 4% menthol and is available for purchase as a one-time or a subscribe and save purchase.
Pros:
- Great for arthritic pain
- Includes a variety of essential oils that nourishes the skin.
- Available in two buying options
Cons:
- Some delays with delivery
- The cream is too watery for some people
- Has a strong scent
CBD Relief Cream
3CHI is a CBD company founded by a biochemist. The founder comes with 15 years of hemp product formulation experience. 3CHI offers the purest and most effective cannabis products on the market. All their products are subject to third-party testing. You can find the COAs available for review on their website.
The 3CHI CBD Relief Cream is packed with a concentrated dose of CBD. This allows it to provide a longer-lasting relief to painful areas. The broad-spectrum CBD extract is combined with a robust blend of ingredients. These include menthol, several essential oils, and terpenes which can have therapeutic effects.
This CBD cream is thicker than 3CHI's CBD lotions. This is to ensure that you get a good dose of CBD every time you apply it to painful areas. This cream can help ease tension in the head and neck. It can also provide relief for achy muscles and pain in the joints.
Each 1.7 ounce of CBD relief cream comes with 500 mg of CBD. You can use the one-time purchase option or use the subscribe a save option and save 10%. If you choose to subscribe and save, you can choose whether you need the cream every two weeks or once a month.
Pros:
- Contains a concentrated dose of CBD
- Provides long-lasting pain relief
- Great for joint and muscle pain as well as head and neck tension
Cons:
- Strong menthol smell
- Can take some time to rub into the skin due to the thick formula
- Expensive
How We Chose CBD Cream for Back Pain
Third-Party Lab Testing
The FDA does not guarantee the safety or quality of CBD products. So to keep you safe, we searched for companies that have their products third-party tested. Products should go under third-party testing by an ISO/IEC 17025-compliant lab.
Transparent COA (Certificate of Analysis)
We look for companies that publish their Certificate of Analysis (COA). The COA is a direct reflection of the third-party laboratory test results. This is how a company can demonstrate its transparency. A COA verifies that the list of ingredients in the product is correct. It also lets you know that the ingredients aren't harmful to humans.
CBD Source
There are a few different types of CBD. These include CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full spectrum CBD.
CBD isolate contains no THC or other cannabinoids than CBD. It is the purest form of CBD and the best choice if you're trying to avoid THC altogether. Broad-spectrum CBD also does not have any THC. However, it has most of the compounds found in the cannabis plant including terpenes.
Full spectrum CBD contains all the compounds in the cannabis plant. These include terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids. This type of CBD contains a small amount of THC. There is evidence that CBD and THC work better together, as they create an interaction called the entourage effect.
Ingredients
We always look for U.S.-grown hemp-derived CBD products. We also look for CBD creams that contain natural and organic ingredients. This is because you'll be applying them to your skin. Many topical CBD products also have ingredients to soothe the skin. They may also help to boost pain-relieving effects. Some of these ingredients are essential oils, menthol, and others. You should also pay attention to the ingredients to make sure you're not allergic to any of them.
Potency
Our list includes products with low potencies to high potencies. This is because we cater to beginners of CBD products. If you're new to CBD, try a lower potency first. If you're an experienced user of CBD, then you can try a CBD cream with a higher potency.
Brand Reputation
Another important factor is the reputation of the CBD brand. Some CBD brands advertise their CBD cream as the best so it isn't always the case. We go for brands that have made a name for themselves in the industry. The brand also needs to have a solid following of happy and loyal customers.
Targeted Pain Relief
The truth is that some people may not like a warming sensation in their skin when using a CBD cream. This warming sensation can at times have positive results on chronic conditions, while at other times, it might not. This is why our list includes both types of CBD products. Some provide a warming sensation and some that provide a cooling sensation.
Customer Feedback
When choosing these products, we also looked at past customer reviews. There's nobody better to let you know how a product performed than someone that used it before.
Price
Last but not least, we looked at pricing. We compared prices between various different brands. In the end, we recommended some of the most affordable and effective CBD creams on the market. A higher price does not necessarily mean a better product. Instead, we looked at potency, ingredients, strengths, COAs, and other factors before deciding.
How CBD Cream for Back Pain Works
CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Many parts of the human body contain endocannabinoid receptors, including your skin. The body naturally produces endocannabinoids that interact with the ECS. These naturally produced endocannabinoids can have positive effects such as pain relief.
CBD is similar to the cannabinoids that the body naturally produces. This is because its effects are similar, and it can reduce inflammation and pain.
However, most studies on cannabinoids and pain look at both THC and CBD. This makes CBD a contributing factor, rather than the sole examined factor. Fewer studies focus on CBD alone.
Let's break down how CBD helps the pain.
- CBD blocks several G protein receptors in the brain. These include GPR3, GPR6, and GPR12. These receptors play a role in the development of nerve pain.
- CBD binds to transporters in the ECS like fatty acid-binding proteins. CBD can also inhibit other transporters that produce anti-inflammatory effects.
- CBD can inhibit certain enzymes and acids. These acids and enzymes can cause inflammatory and neuropathic pain.
- CBD also interacts with nuclear factors in the body. This leads the body to produce anti-inflammatory effects.
- Transient receptor potential vanilloids (TRPVs) play a crucial role in pain signaling. CBD can block these receptors which leads to pain-relieving effects.
Benefits of CBD Cream for Back Pain
Pain signals are mediated through cannabinoid receptors in the human body. Type 1 and Type 2 receptors belong to the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a complex network that regulates homeostatic processes in the body. CBD cream for back pain interacts with the ECS. Some benefits include:
- CBD can relieve pain by repressing inflammation. It can also weaken pain signals to the brain.
- CBD also enhances the body's natural pain threshold. It does so by increasing the levels of anandamide in the body. Anandamide is one of the two main endocannabinoids that the body naturally produces.
- CBD topicals interact with CB2 receptors. This can reduce localized inflammation and discomfort.
- CBD creams usually include additional ingredients that can help reduce swelling
- CBD cream is easy to use and can be applied directly to affected areas.
CBD Cream for Back Pain: Risks and Side Effects
Studies show that CBD creams are safe to use. However, some people may experience side effects. These vary and are dependent on various factors. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid using CBD in any form.
CBD pain relief cream may cause mild side effects like:
- Irritation on the skin at the application site
- Allergic reactions if you're allergic to CBD or any other added ingredient in the cream.
- Drowsiness if you use too much
- May interact with other medications so consult with a doctor before using CBD creams.
CBD Cream for Back Pain FAQ
Are CBD Creams Legal?
Hemp-derived CBD is legal federally. However, some states class it as an illegal substance. Meanwhile, cannabis-derived CBD is illegal federally. However, it may be legal under certain state laws. You should always check your state laws before purchasing CBD products. This way you can be sure you are not breaking any laws.
How To Use CBD Cream for Back Pain?
Using CBD cream for back pain is as easy as it gets. It is very much like using a moisturizer. However, instead of applying it all over your body, you apply it to areas where you feel pain.
Each CBD cream will come with specific instructions on how to apply the cream. It is not advisable to apply the cream to broken skin. You should also avoid mucous membranes and sensitive areas like your eyes.
It is also beneficial to do a patch test before using the product. Take a small amount and rub it inside your wrist or forearm. If you experience any type of irritation, do not use the product anywhere else on your body.
How Strong Should CBD Cream Be to Ease Back Pain?
CBD creams come in different potencies. No one potency fits all. The more CBD in the cream, the stronger it is. This can translate to stronger pain relief. However, CBD alone cannot relieve pain. This is why you will find CBD creams with additional ingredients like arnica and menthol. These ingredients aid the CBD and together they temporarily reduce pain.
How Much CBD Cream Should You Use for Back Pain?
Some CBD brands use pump dispensers while others use traditional jars. This can make it hard to gauge how much CBD cream you should use for back pain. If you are new to CBD, then start with a CBD cream with a low potency. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and rub it into the skin. If you get relief then that's great.If after a while, you feel no relief, you can then try a CBD cream with a higher potency.
How Long Does It Take for CBD to Help With Back Pain?
The time CBD creams take to help with back pain varies from person to person. It can take anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes to feel the effects. Many people find that they have to reapply the cream frequently. This is the only way they experience continued relief.
Where Can I Buy CBD Cream for Back Pain?
CBD may be able to reduce your back pain. However, you can easily get scammed into purchasing a product that won't do anything for you. You can buy CBD cream in a wellness store or pharmacy. However, this won’t allow you to look at the COA for these products. This is why it is best to buy online, directly from the manufacturers or from trusted CBD marketplaces.
Online vendors offer better prices, discounts, and subscription options. You also get to review the COAs. This can put you at ease knowing that the product you buy is safe and effective.
When Should You Consult a Doctor?
You should consult a doctor before using CBD creams if you're taking other medications. You should also see your doctor if you have any existing conditions or if you experience an allergic reaction to the cream.
Conclusion
CBD can help to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. Whenever you feel pain in your back or other parts of your body, CBD creams may come in handy.
However, since no two CBD creams are the same, choose your supplier carefully. You want a product that is safe and free from contaminants yet effective.
Moreover, the CBD cream you choose should have additional ingredients that can help to reduce pain. Always look for companies that subject their products to third-party testing. Be sure that they publish the results from these independent labs as well so you can review them.
