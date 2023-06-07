What is THCa flower? | Plus the #7 best THCa flower strains (exotic & potent)

High THCa flower has been hitting a lot of headlines over the last few months, but not many people actually know what it is. Stick with us as we explain the effects, benefits, and differences between THC vs THCa flower.

It may surprise you to know that THCa flower has been on sale with a small number of vendors for a couple of years already. It’s been steadily growing in popularity as more and more people learn about the similarities between high THCa hemp and high THC cannabis. In this article, we’ll aim to answer all your questions about THCa flower, including: What is THCa flower? Does THCa flower get you high? THC vs THCa flower - what’s the difference? And, is THCa flower legal? Once you’ve acquainted yourself with this extraordinary product, then we’ll also hook you up with the best high THCa hemp flower strains and vendors on the market right now. We’ve tried high THCa hemp flower from countless different vendors over the last couple of years, so we know who’s putting out the best. What is THCa flower? THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) flower applies to any and all strains of hemp flower that have high levels of THCa in them. As long as the Delta 9 THC level is .3% or lower then it’s classified as hemp (according to the 2018 Hemp Farming Act) and can be legally sold online under federal law. THC vs THCa THC and THCa are two of over 100 different cannabinoids that can be found in the cannabis plant. THC is the primary psychoactive compound and is responsible for the "high" associated with cannabis use. THCa is not psychoactive and is found in the raw, unheated plant material. However, when THCa is exposed to heat, it is decarboxylated and converted to THC. Will THCa flower get you high? THCa is not a psychoactive compound, so when THCa hemp flower is consumed in its raw, unheated state, it is unable to make its user feel high. However, when THCa is decarboxylated, via smoking or vaping, it is converted to THC, enabling it to bind to cannabinoid receptors in the brain and produce intoxicating effects. What is decarboxylation? Decarboxylation is a chemical process that removes a carboxyl group from a molecule, resulting in the release of carbon dioxide. In the context of cannabis, decarboxylation is the process of heating the plant material to activate cannabinoids like THC and CBD. In raw cannabis, cannabinoids exist in their acidic form, such as THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid), CBDa (cannabidiolic acid), CBGa, CBCa, and so on. Decarboxylation occurs naturally over time as the cannabis plant dries and ages, but it can also be accelerated by heating the plant material. The most common at-home method of decarboxylation involves baking or heating the cannabis in an oven. Additionally, decarboxylation can also occur when smoking or vaporizing cannabis, as the heat from the flame or vaporizer activates the cannabinoids. It’s estimated that THCa converts into THC at a rate of around 87.7% You can learn more about the differences between THC and THCa (including how to decarb THCa flower at home) on the link. You can also learn about the best temperatures to vape hemp flower on our website. THC vs THCa flower - cannabis labeling In order to better understand the difference between THC and THCa flower, let’s take a quick look at two images. The first one is a picture of a cannabis flower label and the second one shows a hemp flower lab report. First up, this label for a strain called Dutch Treat shows a THC content of 0.80% (in blue). This identifies the flower as a cannabis strain as this is over the legal threshold of 0.3% for hemp. The THCa content is shown in red and then the total THC level (in green) actually indicates how much THC you might end up with after the THCa has been decarboxylated. Therefore, this “total THC” content is, more specifically, a “total potential THC” content that includes both the THCa and THC. click to enlarge

Next up, on this high THCa flower lab report, you can see that the Delta 9 THC level (in red) is just 0.267%. So, in the eyes of the law, this is a hemp flower strain. However, this strain also contains 21.657% THCa (in purple), making a total potential THC level of 19.26%. This means that this hemp flower strain will also have incredibly intoxicating effects if it’s smoked or vaped (anything upwards of 15% total THC is considered to be highly potent), despite it being classified as hemp. click to enlarge

Is THCa flower legal in the US? The legality of THCa flower in the US all depends on the Delta 9 THC content of the flower. Hemp is defined as cannabis with a THC content of 0.3% or less by dry weight, so as long as the THCa flower you buy is legally classified as hemp flower, then it is federally legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill. However, some state and local laws may vary, and some states may have stricter regulations regarding hemp and hemp-derived products. Is THCa legal in Texas?



Yes, THCa and THCa flower is legal in Texas as long as the THC level is compliant with the federal limits for hemp. According to Texas.gov, “Consumable hemp products with less than 0.3% Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol THC are permitted under Chapter 443 of the Texas Health & Safety Code.”

THCA FLOWER FOR SALE - TOP #3 BEST ONLINE VENDORS When it comes to buying high THCa hemp flower, it’s especially important to source it from a reputable and licensed producer. This will not only ensure its quality, but also that the flower is within the legal THC limits to be classified as hemp. Don’t just take someone’s word for it - always demand to see third-party lab reports before making a purchase! Sticking with our recommended vendor list here will ensure you end up with legal, quality THCa hemp flower, at the best prices on the market. 1. Arete Hemp click to enlarge

Offers third-party lab reports for potency and terpenes

Boasts some of the highest cannabinoid and terpene profiles available

Offers the largest variety of high THCa hemp strains, including my #1 Death Star strain

Prices start at just $10 for 1 gram or $35 for 3.5 grams

Heavily discounted package deals often available (including small buds)

Purest and most potent THCa diamonds on the market (99.96%)

Also has a brand new line of THCa vape carts (choose from 13 strains) 2. Bloomz (by Binoid)

All products are third-party lab tested for potency

Offer a good variety of great tasting strains, as well as THC-O, HHC, and Delta 8 flower

Buds are pungent and perfectly trimmed

Also offer highly effective THCa vapes and concentrates on their sister site (Binoid CBD)

Prices start at $44 for 3.5 grams

Receive a massive 25% off all THCa products (across Bloomz & Binoid sites) when you use our special discount code THCA25 3. Secret Nature CBD click to enlarge

All products are third-party lab tested for potency

Beautiful, pungent-smelling buds

Also offer (perfectly rolled) pre-rolls and THCa vapes

Smaller selection of strains that sell out quickly

Offer a competitive price of $190 per ounce or $40 for 3.6 grams THE TOP #7 BEST THCA FLOWER STRAINS (POTENT & EXOTIC) 1. Death Star click to enlarge

Death Star THCa flower is a potent indica-dominant strain of hemp flower with an average THCa content of around 22% (buy from Arete Hemp for higher THCa). It has dense, resinous buds with a pungent, earthy aroma and sweet flavor. The effects are supposed to be primarily sedative and relaxing, with users reporting feelings of euphoria, couch-lock, and stress relief. However, I found it elicited more energizing effects which made me feel motivated and incredibly uplifted. I guess you’ll just have to try this one for yourself! It's popular among experienced users seeking powerful effects and anecdotal evidence suggests that it may be effective in treating conditions such as pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Buy Death Star THCa flower from Arete Hemp as they just got a fresh batch in with 23% THCa. 2. Grape Frosty click to enlarge

Grape Frosty THCa is a flavorful hybrid strain with a grape and citrus aroma and taste and a THCa content of around 20%. When smoked, it provides a nicely balanced, physically-relaxed and happy high that's perfect for socializing with friends or relaxing in front of the TV. This is a lovely “anytime-of-day” strain and I can’t wait until Bloomz starts offering this Grape Frosty in pre-rolls. This strain is also popular with medicinal users, best known for providing relief from pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Buy Grape Frosty THCa flower from Bloomz (by Binoid) using discount code THCA25 for 25% off. 3. Northern Lights #5 click to enlarge

Northern Lights #5 THCa is a legendary strain, best known for its muscle-relaxing, sedative effects (aka. the “two-hit-and-quit strain”). It has a THCa content ranging from 15% to 20% and a sweet, spicy aroma with flavors of pine and earth. When smoked, it provides a calming and euphoric, stress-relieving high and it’s quite possibly my favorite for unwinding after a long day. In the world of medical marijuana, NL is commonly used to provide relief from pain, insomnia, stress, and depression. Buy Northern Lights THCa flower from Arete Hemp as they have a super potent batch in containing over 22% THCa. 4. Green Crack click to enlarge



This sativa-leaning hybrid strain is best known for its invigorating and energizing effects. I tried this again recently (from Arete Hemp) and it jumped straight back into my favorites list. The terpene profile of Green Crack includes myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, which gives way to a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of citrus. Green Crack THCa usually has a fairly high THCa content, which provides a gloriously invigorating and uplifting cerebral high. These energizing effects are often used to help combat fatigue, depression, and stress. Buy Green Crack THCa flower from Arete Hemp for a perfectly cured batch which weighs in at over 21%. 5. Blood Diamond click to enlarge

Blood Diamond THCa strain is an indica-dominant hybrid with an average THCa content of around 20%. It features dense, resinous, purple-tinged buds with a skunky, piney aroma. The strain has a sweet, earthy flavor and it has mostly relaxing and sedative effects, easing tensions and stresses away from both mind and body. Medicinally-speaking, this strain may be useful in treating conditions such as pain, insomnia, and stress. Buy Blood Diamond THCa flower from Secret Nature CBD when they have it back in stock (sign up to get notified - you won’t regret it) 6. Miracle Alien Cookies (aka. MAC strain)



Miracle Alien Cookies THCa is a beautiful and powerful hybrid strain with a THCa content of around 20%. It has a sweet, earthy aroma with flavors of vanilla and nuts. When smoked, it provides a happy and uplifting high, as well as all over body relaxation that's ideal for both daytime and evening use. I often feel extra creative when I’m smoking this strain. It's also been known to provide relief from stress and depression, making it a popular choice in the medicinal world. Buy MAC THCa flower from Arete Hemp for a slightly more cannabinoid-rich and perfectly cured harvest. Or buy MAC from Bloomz for a more terpene-rich, pungent harvest (use discount code THCA25 for 25% off). I recommend buying an 1/8 oz from each so you can compare the two different harvests for yourself! 7. Mocha click to enlarge