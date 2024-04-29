Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Spurs heading to Paris next season for two-game series against Pacers

'I'm very much looking forward to it,' Victor Wembanyama said of the prospect of playing again in his hometown.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama played for Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last season. - Kiko Martinez
Kiko Martinez
Victor Wembanyama played for Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last season.
Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are heading to the star player's hometown of Paris next season for a two-game series against the Indiana Pacers, team officials said Monday.

The Silver and Black will play Thursday, Jan 23, and Saturday, Jan 25, in the City of Lights, according to details shared by the franchise. Fans looking to jet their way to the games will have to wait until a later date to find out the tip-off time, ticket information and other details.

Even so, those willing to make the trip can register to receive ticket-pre-sale information.

“Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the NBA Paris games 2025,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement. “Thanks to our deep international history, we are fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world. We are excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court.”

The official announcement comes a month after Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post-game presser that he expected the team to head to Paris for a game or two next season.

“I’m looking forward to it very much,” Wembanyama said at the time. “Obviously, it’s going to be probably the game or the games that are going to be very important to me, because of course it’s me coming back from where I come from, especially [because it] might be in my city or around the city. It’s going to be very special. Also, it is going to allow me to see maybe my family in the middle of the season, which doesn’t happen often. So it’s great.”

The Paris matchups will mark the first time the Spurs have played abroad since 2022. The Miami Heat beat San Antonio 111-101 in that game.

