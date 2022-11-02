61st annual Wurstfest commences in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 4

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:17 pm

Wurstfest revelers will rejoice in their heritage against the beautiful backdrop of the Comal River. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Wurstfest revelers will rejoice in their heritage against the beautiful backdrop of the Comal River.
For more than 60 years, New Braunfels has celebrated Wurstfest, a beloved two-week festival of German culture, food and music.

This year, the annual celebration will ring in the month of November, a season of gratitude, and revelers will rejoice in their heritage against the beautiful backdrop of the Comal River.

Guests will enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, games, dancing, beer and — of course — lots of sausage.

Most of the festivities will take place in the Marktplatz Building, rebuilt after the original was destroyed by a fire in 2019.

The Wurstwagen shuttle service will be available to all guests in need of transportation assistance.

Those looking to join the party are encouraged to reserve tickets online for a discount price. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free.

$18-$20, 4-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday Nov. 5-13, 120 Landa St., New Braunfels, (830) 625-9167, wurstfest.com.

