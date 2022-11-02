61st annual Wurstfest commences in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 4

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Wurstfest revelers will rejoice in their heritage against the beautiful backdrop of the Comal River.

For more than 60 years, New Braunfels has celebrated Wurstfest, a beloved two-week festival of German culture, food and music.This year, the annual celebration will ring in the month of November, a season of gratitude, and revelers will rejoice in their heritage against the beautiful backdrop of the Comal River.Guests will enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, games, dancing, beer and — of course — lots of sausage.Most of the festivities will take place in the Marktplatz Building, rebuilt after the original was destroyed by a fire in 2019.The Wurstwagen shuttle service will be available to all guests in need of transportation assistance.Those looking to join the party are encouraged to reserve tickets online for a discount price. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free.