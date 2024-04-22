Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Bianca Del Rio may be 'Dead Inside' but promises a lively San Antonio show

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner is bringing her Dead Inside Comedy Tour to the Tobin Center on Thursday.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge Bianca Del Rio won the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. - Matt Crockett
Matt Crockett
Bianca Del Rio won the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race.
One of the most beloved queens to emerge from RuPaul's Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio is touring with a brazen brand of comedy that's unafraid to offend.

Bianca Del Rio had been doing drag for nearly 20 years — and almost gave it up — before she won the sixth season of Drag Race in 2014 at the age of 37. Now, a decade later, she's been in movies where she stars as the main character (including Hurricane Bianca and its sequel), written a book, sold out both Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena — and been the first queen to ever perform in either of the storied venues. Now, she's on her sixth world tour.

Not only do those achievements prove she's come a long way from getting her start in New Orleans' 1990s drag scene, they suggest that even though she's calling her tour Dead Inside, her career is very much alive and thriving.

$43.50-$289, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

