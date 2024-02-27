A controversy-wracked WWE is bringing Monday Night Raw to San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center Monday Night Raw is likely to feature talents including Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes.

As WrestleMania 40 nears and the competition on the WWE circuit heats up, the fireworks will pass through the Alamo City for Monday Night Raw.The road to this year's WrestleMania isn't without controversy, however, primarily centered around earth-shattering allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault against former chairman Vince McMahon.Brock Lesnar, a multiple-time world champion who was supposed to be featured heavily in WWE programming this year, also faces accusations in that scandal, according to Bleacher Report. So does former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, according to multiple reports.Add these allegations to the triceps tear of returning megastar CM Punk and the controversial insertion of retired wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson into programming as a challenger for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, and it's become a messy 2024 for the WWE.Even so, as McMahon left the fold over the past couple of years, WWE's management under the creative helm of Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been well received by fans.It remains to be seen whether things will be back on track in time for the company's trip to the Frost Bank Center. Monday Night Raw is likely to feature talents including the eccentric World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, the dastardly and dominant Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley — alongside her teammates in the Judgment Day faction — and Royal Rumble winner and potentially soon-to-be world champion Cody Rhodes, whom fans also know as "The American Nightmare."