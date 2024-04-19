Fiesta Cornyation returns for 2024 with 'The Court of Peripheral Opulence'

click to enlarge
Julián P. Ledezma
Cornyation features skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities.
Originally launched as a parody of the annual Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo, this 73-year-old Fiesta tradition long ago turned its focus to satirizing local, state and national politics.
This year's "The Court of Peripheral Opulence" will crown longtime San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz as King Anchovy LVII, the head of a court of extravagantly costumed actors delivering skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities.
Fiesta Cornyation isn't just an off-color spectacle, though, it's also a charitable organization whose mission remains raising money for LGTBQ+ causes and charities in the city. This year's recipients include the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS and the Thrive Youth Center.
$15-$45, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 23-Thursday, April 25, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed