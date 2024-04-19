Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Fiesta Cornyation returns for 2024 with 'The Court of Peripheral Opulence'

This year, San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz will be crowned as King Anchovy LVII.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Cornyation features skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities. - Julián P. Ledezma
Julián P. Ledezma
Cornyation features skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities.
Originally launched as a parody of the annual Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo, this 73-year-old Fiesta tradition long ago turned its focus to satirizing local, state and national politics.

This year's "The Court of Peripheral Opulence" will crown longtime San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz as King Anchovy LVII, the head of a court of extravagantly costumed actors delivering skits lampooning current events and high-profile personalities.

Fiesta Cornyation isn't just an off-color spectacle, though, it's also a charitable organization whose mission remains raising money for LGTBQ+ causes and charities in the city. This year's recipients include the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS and the Thrive Youth Center.

$15-$45, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 23-Thursday, April 25, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

April 17, 2024

