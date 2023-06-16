VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

After 2022 postponement, hit musical Hamilton returns to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

The production will be in the Alamo City from June 20-July 2.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Hamilton subverted America's racist roots by casting actors of color to play white historical figures - Joan Marcus
Joan Marcus
Hamilton subverted America's racist roots by casting actors of color to play white historical figures
After a COVID outbreak in the cast forced the postponement of Hamilton's January 2022 dates in San Antonio, the hit musical is finally making its return.

The touring company will present 16 performances over the course of two weeks.

The acclaimed musical — which secured 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize, among other accolades — gained notoriety for its pioneering blend of hip hop, R&B and traditional Broadway sound, challenging long-held perceptions of what musical theater can and should be.

Hamilton, however, is known for breaking more than just sonic barriers. It subverted America's racist roots by casting actors of color to play white historical figures. A 21st-century twist on the American Revolution, Hamilton has unleashed the hidden history buff in teenagers and young adults all over.

Those who held tickets to the show's rescheduled January 2022 dates should check their email or the Majestic Theatre's website to determine which summer date their original ticket corresponds to. All seat placements should remain the same.

$180 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 20-July 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

