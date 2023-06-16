After 2022 postponement, hit musical Hamilton returns to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Joan Marcus Hamilton subverted America's racist roots by casting actors of color to play white historical figures

After a COVID outbreak in the cast forced the postponement of's January 2022 dates in San Antonio, the hit musical is finally making its return.The touring company will present 16 performances over the course of two weeks.The acclaimed musical — which secured 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize, among other accolades — gained notoriety for its pioneering blend of hip hop, R&B and traditional Broadway sound, challenging long-held perceptions of what musical theater can and should be., however, is known for breaking more than just sonic barriers. It subverted America's racist roots by casting actors of color to play white historical figures. A 21st-century twist on the American Revolution,has unleashed the hidden history buff in teenagers and young adults all over.Those who held tickets to the show's rescheduled January 2022 dates should check their email or the Majestic Theatre's website to determine which summer date their original ticket corresponds to. All seat placements should remain the same.