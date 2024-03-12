Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

After returning to performing, Drag Race winner Krystal Versace brings tour to San Antonio

In 2023, Versace told BBC Three she "fell out of love with Krystal," explaining her decision to take a step back just as her fame peaked.

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 11:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Krystal Versace dropped out of college to pursue drag full-time at 18. - Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Krystal Versace dropped out of college to pursue drag full-time at 18.
The youngest queen to ever win RuPaul's Drag Race, Krystal Versace was just 19 when she was crowned on the third season of the show's British offshoot.

But Versace has gone far beyond the Drag Race UK stage in the years since her crowning in 2021. After pursuing drag full-time at 18 — she dropped out of college to perform full-time alongside bestie Dede Licious — then winning on Drag Race at such a young age, she "fell out of love with Krystal," she told BBC Three in 2023, explaining her decision to take a step back just as her fame peaked.

She's since rediscovered her passion and plunged headfirst back into performing. Just last year, Versace launched her own TV show on BBC Three, Keeping Up with Krystal Versace, which follows her as she preps for her first solo show at the London Palladium.

Now, the queen is stopping at the Bonham Exchange for one extravagant night.

$20-$25, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, March 14, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only at (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Gregg Popovich talks about his 5-year-old grandson's first technical foul

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich holds the record for the fastest ejection from a game in league history, clocking in at 63 seconds.

Social media on fire over ESPN speculation Wembanyama wants out of San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has appeared frustrated at times this season, but San Antonio sports fans aren't buying ESPN commentators' claims he's ready to jump ship.

San Antonio Museum of Art's 'Age of Armor' looks at design, functionality in time of knights

By Marco Aquino

These elaborate suits of armor, all originating from the 16th century, are on display at SAMA.

Bud Light St. Patrick's River Parades & Celebration will paint the River Walk green this weekend

By Amber Esparza

There will be two chances to see the river parade on Saturday afternoon.

Gregg Popovich talks about his 5-year-old grandson's first technical foul

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich holds the record for the fastest ejection from a game in league history, clocking in at 63 seconds.

San Antonio Museum of Art's 'Age of Armor' looks at design, functionality in time of knights

By Marco Aquino

These elaborate suits of armor, all originating from the 16th century, are on display at SAMA.

Public Theater of San Antonio rebrands as San Pedro Playhouse, announces new season

By Caroline Wolff

The San Pedro Playhouse's 2024-25 season includes Jersey Boys, Romeo and Juliet and more.

Balancing Act: San Antonio creative Analy Diego multitasks in style

By Bryan Rindfuss

Analy Diego captured by Fernando DeHaro amid her AnArte exhibition "Over the Rainbow."
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us