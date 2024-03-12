After returning to performing, Drag Race winner Krystal Versace brings tour to San Antonio

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Krystal Versace dropped out of college to pursue drag full-time at 18.
The youngest queen to ever win RuPaul's Drag Race
, Krystal Versace was just 19 when she was crowned on the third season of the show's British offshoot.
But Versace has gone far beyond the Drag Race UK
stage in the years since her crowning in 2021. After pursuing drag full-time at 18 — she dropped out of college to perform full-time alongside bestie Dede Licious — then winning on Drag Race
at such a young age, she "fell out of love with Krystal," she told BBC Three in 2023, explaining her decision to take a step back just as her fame peaked.
She's since rediscovered her passion and plunged headfirst back into performing. Just last year, Versace launched her own TV show on BBC Three, Keeping Up with Krystal Versace
, which follows her as she preps for her first solo show at the London Palladium.
Now, the queen is stopping at the Bonham Exchange for one extravagant night.
$20-$25, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, March 14, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only at (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed