After three-year hiatus, San Antonio Food Bank is reviving fashion-focused Runway fundraiser

The event marries fashion and philanthropy in the name of fighting hunger in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 2:20 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio emcee Chuck Cureau hosts the 2020 Runway event.
San Antonio emcee Chuck Cureau hosts the 2020 Runway event.
After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the San Antonio Food Bank’s fashion-focused Runway fundraiser is back.

The event marries fashion and philanthropy with a runway show, raffle, wine giveaway, small bites and cocktails and vendor pop-ups — all in the name of fighting hunger in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.
This year’s event will take place Thursday, April 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Food Bank, located at 5200 Old Hwy 90. Tickets are on sale now and start at $125 per person.

Sponsorships, ticket sales and proceeds all support the Food Bank’s mission.

