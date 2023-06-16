VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Agarita pairs its latest program with the artwork of the San Antonio Museum of Art

The concert will be held during SAMA's free admission hours on Tuesday, June 20.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge During Agarita's performance at SAMA, guests are free to move from gallery to gallery in whatever order they feel like. - Natalia Sun
Natalia Sun
During Agarita's performance at SAMA, guests are free to move from gallery to gallery in whatever order they feel like.
The chamber ensemble Agarita, whose name comes from a small Texas-native shrub that produces bright red berries, began as four people playing concerts in houses with their respective instruments — cello, violin, viola and piano.

Five years later, Agarita blossomed into something far larger, presenting concerts across all of San Antonio that often feature dynamic collaborations with local artists and present works by composers from a variety of time periods and regions of the globe.

The ensemble's upcoming concert at the San Antonio Museum of Art, which will take place during the museum's free admission hours, is no exception. As Agarita co-founder and pianist Daniel Anastasio explains, in each of five SAMA galleries, from the Viceregal Latin American to the Contemporary Gallery, the ensemble will play musical pieces that are "carefully curated pairings" which put the museum's artwork in a whole new light.

The three-hour event will feature a wide variety of pieces, ranging from the dense, complex melodies of the early 18th-century Baroque composer Domenico Scarlatti in the ornate Viceregal Latin Am. Gallery to the minimalist, experimental tinkerings of 1947-born composer John Adams in the Contemporary Gallery.

According to Anastasio, guests are free to move from gallery to gallery in whatever order they feel like, since the pieces will be repeated "to allow for a comprehensive listening experience."

The feast for both the eyes and ears will conclude in SAMA's Great Hall at approximately 6:30 p.m. with a performance of two movements from 20th century Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos' String Quartet No. 1.

Free, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, agarita.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost heads to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

By Dean Zach

Jost will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday, June 16.

The Pastie Pops bare it all for annual Big Queer Burlesque Show at the Bonham Exchange

By Dalia Gulca

The show's cast includes Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Natasha B. Capri, Ira Descent, Shayla Shimmy, Logan Liqueur, Mademoiselle du Jour and Azucar.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

San Antonio Zoo's annual Pride Month celebration returns on Friday

By Macks Cook

The after-hours, family-friendly event features a variety of entertainment and activities.

Also in Arts

San Antonio comic artist Mitch Clem compiles autobiographical work in new collection

By Colin Houston

My Stupid Life documents major changes and progressions in both Clem's art style and his personal life from 2006-2013.

Once known for figural works, artist James Cobb's latest show has him creating mini-universes

By Brandon Rodriguez

All the works in this exhibition were the result of working slowly rather than feeling the pressure to show or sell, Cobb said.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us