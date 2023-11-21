Alamo Lights holiday celebration returns this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Alamo Trust
The trees around the Alamo are wrapped with Christmas lights each year.
The Alamo is bringing back its annual holiday lights celebration starting this weekend, according to a press release.
Starting on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the cradle of Texas liberty will be lit up with Christmas lights as part of the Alamo Lights celebration. The trees and grounds will wrapped with lights, while larger-than-life decorated figures of the Alamo Defenders will watch over the hallowed grounds.
cost $5 each for adults and $4 for children 12 years and under. Discounts are available for Friends of the Alamo members and active duty service members.
Alamo Lights runs from Nov. 24-Jan. 2 on select dates. A full list of dates can be found on the Alamo’s website
As part of Alamo Lights, organizers are inviting the public to honor a loved one by purchasing a luminaria, which will be displayed around the green lawn in front of the Alamo Church during the Spanish Mission’s Lights of Tribute event from Dec. 15-Dec. 17.
Luminarias can be purchased online
with a donation of $10 or more from the Remember the Alamo Foundation.
