Annual ‘El Segundo de Febrero’ exhibition opens at Centro Cultural Aztlan Feb. 2

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Centro Cultural Aztlan Flor de Un Guerrero by Nomore.

Centro Cultural Aztlan is presenting its annual “El Segundo de Febrero” exhibition, now in its 47th year. The exhibition runs Feb. 2-29 and commemorates the 176th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.Marking the end of the Mexican American War, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is also significant in that it redistributed the border, creating a new bicultural citizenry in the process.“The border crossed us,” a phrase commonly used by many Mexican Americans references the fact the Texas was once a territory of Mexico in which both Mexicans and white immigrants were considered full citizens.In the same spirit, this year's exhibition — titled “Seguimos” — pays tribute to those who were able to maintain ownership of their land and become U.S. citizens in addition to Mexican immigrants who have arrived since then. The exhibition explores themes of migration and adaptation and the duality of Mexican American identity and culture.“This exhibit is also a reminder that, despite the challenges our people face, we persist and amplify our voices through artistic expression,” Centro Cultural Aztlan officials said in a press release. “Our roots continue to nurture the land we now share. The work of each artist shares experiences with the effort to inspire the fight for justice and equality. These works shine as beacons, guiding us towards a future where, together, we continue to write the story of our Mexican American history.”Participating artists include Mauro Maurillo, Maria J. Brown, Mauro de la Tierra, Ashleigh Garza, Hector Garza, Albert Gonzales, Vikky Jones, Haley Marmolejo, Nomore, Abel Ortiz, Octavio Quintanilla, Joao Quiroz, Ángeles Salinas, Raul Servin, Ursula Zavala and Ricardo Zamora.