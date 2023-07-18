Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Artpace's Summer 2023 International Artist-in-Residence exhibitions now on view

Artists Xin Liu, Michi Meko and Ryan Takaba debuted three solo exhibitions on July 13.

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 2:46 pm

click to enlarge Michi Meko uses paintings to display his inner psyche and quest for transcendence. - Beth Devillier
Beth Devillier
Michi Meko uses paintings to display his inner psyche and quest for transcendence.
After nearly two months of preparation, the three artists participating in Artpace's Summer 2023 International Artist in-Residence program have opened their solo exhibitions to the public.

This summer's Artists-in-Residence are Xin Liu (London, England), Michi Meko (Atlanta, Georgia) and Ryan Takaba (San Antonio, Texas). Their work delves into profound aspects of human nature, such as exploitation, rituals and examinations of the inner-self, through the medium of visual art.

click to enlarge An installation from Xin Liu's "At the End of Everything" features a pyramid suspended over a fountain of oil, from which a globe containing oil is suspended. - Beth Devillier
Beth Devillier
An installation from Xin Liu's "At the End of Everything" features a pyramid suspended over a fountain of oil, from which a globe containing oil is suspended.
Xin Liu's exhibition "At the End of Everything" centers on the prominence of oil as a commanding and nearly sentient resource that facilitates both life as well as death and devastation. For the exhibition, she drew on her experience with the petroleum exploitation of her hometown of Karamay, Xinjiang, China, as well as her residency here in Texas, a state that heavily relies on oil.

In "While I'm Here...A Different South," Michi Meko connects examinations of his inner psyche with the landscapes he inhabits. The exhibition simultaneously invites viewers to explore the artist's inner world while also drawing inspiration from the Texas terrain and providing a view into a realm that feels beyond reach.

click to enlarge Ryan Takaba's "Sound Shatters the Illusion" welcomes exploration and pays homage to the natural elements. - Beth Devillier
Beth Devillier
Ryan Takaba's "Sound Shatters the Illusion" welcomes exploration and pays homage to the natural elements.
Ryan Takaba's exhibition "Sound Shatters the Illusion" gives viewers an experience of the timeless human ritual of altars. Utilizing nearly 600 candles on a circular platform dripped with candle wax, Takaba created a meditative experience that draws on the ethereality of air and the nature of sound and motion.

The exhibitions debuted on July 13 and will be on view until September 10.

Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

