Artpace's Summer 2023 International Artist-in-Residence exhibitions now on view

click to enlarge Beth Devillier Michi Meko uses paintings to display his inner psyche and quest for transcendence.

click to enlarge Beth Devillier An installation from Xin Liu's "At the End of Everything" features a pyramid suspended over a fountain of oil, from which a globe containing oil is suspended.

click to enlarge Beth Devillier Ryan Takaba's "Sound Shatters the Illusion" welcomes exploration and pays homage to the natural elements.

After nearly two months of preparation, the three artists participating in Artpace's Summer 2023 International Artist in-Residence program have opened their solo exhibitions to the public.This summer's Artists-in-Residence are Xin Liu (London, England), Michi Meko (Atlanta, Georgia) and Ryan Takaba (San Antonio, Texas). Their work delves into profound aspects of human nature, such as exploitation, rituals and examinations of the inner-self, through the medium of visual art.Xin Liu's exhibition "At the End of Everything" centers on the prominence of oil as a commanding and nearly sentient resource that facilitates both life as well as death and devastation. For the exhibition, she drew on her experience with the petroleum exploitation of her hometown of Karamay, Xinjiang, China, as well as her residency here in Texas, a state that heavily relies on oil.In "While I'm Here...A Different South," Michi Meko connects examinations of his inner psyche with the landscapes he inhabits. The exhibition simultaneously invites viewers to explore the artist's inner world while also drawing inspiration from the Texas terrain and providing a view into a realm that feels beyond reach.Ryan Takaba's exhibition "Sound Shatters the Illusion"gives viewers an experience of the timeless human ritual of altars. Utilizing nearly 600 candles on a circular platform dripped with candle wax, Takaba created a meditative experience that draws on the ethereality of air and the nature of sound and motion.The exhibitions debuted on July 13 and will be on view until September 10.