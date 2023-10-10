Ballet San Antonio opens its 2023-24 season with fairy tale production Beauty and the Beast

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Ballet San Antonio
The ballet tells the story of Belle and the Beast.
Experience a tale as old as time as Belle (Brenna Mulligan-Olson) and the Beast (Michael Agudelo) put on their pointe shoes for a two-act ballet retelling of the classic story Beauty and the Beast
Choreographed by Bruce Wells with music by Léo Delibes, this production combines recognizable elements from the story — a stolen rose, a yellow ballgown, a curse that can be broken with the power of love — with the art of ballet for a performance designed to capture the imaginations of children and adults alike.
This is the opening show of Ballet San Antonio's 2023-24 season, and two more productions are scheduled to follow — a holiday production of The Nutcracker
and the world premiere of A Midsummer Night's Dream
in February.
$36-$132, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
