Bizarre study says Taylor Swift’s 'Love Story' is best song to listen to during sex

Unsplash / Womanizer Toys Past studies have revealed songs with 119 BPM are the best for sex.

Looking to update your sexy time playlist? (And who isn't?) A new study claims the best song to get nasty to comes from ... um ... Taylor Swift?Experts at sexual wellness site Bedbible.com used Spotify’s Playlist Miner Tool to gather a list of songs that appeared most frequently across user playlists that include keywords such as "sex," "sexy" and "intimacy."Researchers then narrowed the results to include only songs with 119 beats per minute. Why? Past studies suggest songs that play at that clip are the best for sex, Bedbible.com officials said.Tunes that appeared in the most sex-related playlists and fit the BPM criteria determined the study's rankings.We'll say one thing about the results: y’all have some varied tastes when it comes to love-making listening.Taylor Swift’s "Love Story" landed at No. 1 with appearances in a total of 31 playlists. Lady Gaga’s "Bad Romance" was a close second, appearing in 27.Other songs that are allegedly popular for making sweet, sweet love include Akon’s "Smack That," Sade’s "Smooth Operator," The Weekend's"Double Fantasy," Kali Uchis’ "Dead To Me" and Whitney Houston’s "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."The math may all work out, but let’s be real. We can think of nothing less sexy to hear while getting it on than Tay Tay crooning, "Marry me, Juliet."