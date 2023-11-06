Broadway musical Annie brings the 'hard knock life' to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Annie remains consistently relevant by reminding us that every hard knock in life is tinged with hope — if only we search hard enough.

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge The musical features some of Broadway's most iconic anthems. - Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
The musical features some of Broadway's most iconic anthems.
It doesn't take a musical theater connoisseur to recognize the red curls and infectious optimism of one of the world's most adored orphans.

The seven-time Tony Award-winning musical Annie features some of Broadway's most iconic anthems, including the climactic "Tomorrow," along with a show-stopping lineup of emerging young performers and an enduring message about the bonds we forge in the most unexpected places.

Against the backdrop of New York City in the throes of the Great Depression, the story begins in the Hudson Street Orphanage, where Annie and dozens of other young girls buckle under the weight of verbal abuse from the foul-tempered overseer Miss Hannigan. After capturing the heart of local billionaire Oliver Warbucks, the love Annie has always dreamed of is well within her reach, but complications arise as she struggles to let go of the idea that her birth parents might still be out there and willing to take her back.

Having spawned three film adaptations and nearly 2,500 live performances across the globe since its debut in 1977, Annie remains consistently relevant by reminding us that every hard knock in life is tinged with hope — if only we search hard enough.

$45-$150, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7-12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

