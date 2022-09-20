Canadian 'drag clown' Jimbo will strut her stuff at the Bonham Exchange Thursday

After making her name in Canada's Drag Race, Jimbo returned to the fold as part of UK Versus the World, which united former contestants from across the globe.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Jimbo competed in the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race and returned in UK Versus the World. - Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment
Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment
Jimbo competed in the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race and returned in UK Versus the World.
During a revealing confessional on the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race, Victoria-based performer and costume designer Jimbo described a "chaotic" childhood riddled with judgement and homophobia.

"I was very awkward," she told the show's producers. "I had no friends. But in grade 10, I was on the bus and I made a joke and everyone laughed. Being myself in that moment paid off, and from that moment, I started to just rely on my sense of humor and to be more myself ... It's a really powerful message to show people that you can be stepped on but you can rise up."

Wildly inventive and unpredictable, the self-described "drag clown" flexed that winning sense of humor through nine episodes and even took top honors in the notoriously unforgiving "Snatch Game" — during which she impersonated Joan Rivers and pretended to snort the ashes of the comedy icon's late husband.

Earlier this year, Jimbo returned to the Drag Race fold as part of UK Versus the World, which united former contestants from across the globe. Importantly, that series flipped the script by placing eliminations in the hands of each week's winner, who could chop the weakest link ... or perhaps the fiercest competition.

In the premiere episode's talent show, Jimbo perplexed and delighted as her bizarre alter ego Casper the Baloney Ghost, birthing a stack of cold cuts and then tossing the slices onto her white vinyl costume. That conceptual clownishness landed her in the top — as did the shimmering gold gown she made from scratch in the following episode. The upward trajectory hit a snag when Jimbo failed to impress with her portrayal of Dodo the Dog in West End Wendy's: The Rusical and landed in the bottom. In a move that set the internet ablaze, Thailand's Pangina Heals sent her packing.

Speaking to the Gay Times in February, Jimbo addressed her controversial elimination: "I kind of likened it to being in a race car. You're racing, you're in the lead, having fun, and then some other fuckwad pulls the emergency brake and you just skid out and crash."

Sadly, some of the online culture surrounding Drag Race can be quite toxic and Pangina Heals was already receiving racist messages and even death threats based on her previous elimination of Jimbo’s fellow Drag Race Canada star Lemon. Regarding the hate her fans were directing at Pangina Heals, Jimbo continued, “I would say that drag is all about a sense of humor. ... Pangina is literally a human being — I know it’s hard to believe, but she actually is. ... She doesn’t deserve any hate, so my message to my fans is: don’t hate, celebrate. There’s no time, hating makes you wrinkled. Hating makes you ugly.”

Currently rocking an exaggerated silhouette enhanced with supersize breasts, the Canadian wildcard lands in San Antonio for two Bonham Exchange performances presented by Rey Lopez Entertainment.

$20-$25, 10:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., table reservations via text only at (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Trending

San Antonio-native Justin Martindale lands Halloween-themed drag queen special on Hulu

By Michael Karlis

Martindale is best known for his stand-up comedy and being a former host on E!'s What the Fashion.

Stand-up comic Marc Maron adds second San Antonio show after his first one sells out

By Sanford Nowlin

Marc Maron's podcast averages 6 million downloads monthly.

Ford Parade of Lights will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk beginning this weekend

By Macks Cook

The parade will feature a procession of 10 beautiful, 26-foot-long boats filled with illuminated lanterns.

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

By Bryan Rindfuss

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

Also in Arts

San Antonio-native Justin Martindale lands Halloween-themed drag queen special on Hulu

By Michael Karlis

Martindale is best known for his stand-up comedy and being a former host on E!'s What the Fashion.

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon returning to San Antonio Dec. 3-4 with new course

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Rock' n' Roll Marathon attracts around 20,000 participants each year, according to organizers.

The San Antonio Philharmonic has risen from the Symphony's ashes. What's next?

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Philharmonic musicians help fans purchase tickets to the ensemble's inaugural season.

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

By Bryan Rindfuss

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us