CineFestival San Antonio kicking off its annual celebration of Latinx film on Thursday

Hosted by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, Cinefestival San Antonio's annual celebration of independent Latinx cinema opens Thursday night and runs through Sunday.
This year, the event will screen 85 films, 22 submitted from San Antonio and 24 from Texas. Of the total, 73 are shorts while 12 are features.
CineFestival’s focus on local and regional filmmaking highlights indigenous stories of filmmakers from the United States, Puerto RIco, Latin America and Spain with an emphasis on Mexican-made films, according to its organizers.
Thursday's opening night will kick off with the documentary Pepe Serna: Life Is Art, a jubilant ode to Mexican American character actor Pepe Serna. Check the online schedule for a full listing of screenings.
$40, various times July 6-10, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org.