Cirque du Soleil's new country music show Songblazers coming to San Antonio in August

World-renowned acrobatic troupe Cirque du Soleil will bring its newest show Songblazers to San Antonio this August. Written and directed by Amy Tinkham in partnership with Universal Music Group Nashville, Songblazers pays homage to the rich history of country music and the heartfelt stories behind many of our favorite tunes.
Alongside high-flying acrobats and mind-bending contortionists, a narrative arc unfolds, charting the journey of two main characters striving for country music stardom.
Songblazers will premiere in Nashville this July, followed by a national tour spanning 8 cities. San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre was recently added to the lineup of venues, making Songblazers Cirque du Soleil’s 11th stop in the Alamo City. The stop also marks the company’s first theater show in San Antonio.
Songblazers will run for eight performances at the Majestic, from Aug. 21-25.
Equal parts mystical and musical, Songblazers is a dynamic celebration of traditional and contemporary country artists alike. The production features a variety of fan favorite songs and includes one original song, “Carnival Heart,” written and performed by Sam Williams, grandson of country music legend Hank Williams.
Tickets for Songblazers are on pre-sale now for Club Cirque members. General ticket sales will begin on Thursday, March 28.
Prices currently unavailable, Aug. 21-25, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
