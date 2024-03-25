Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Cirque du Soleil's new country music show Songblazers coming to San Antonio in August

Alongside high-flying acrobats and mind-bending contortionists, a narrative arc unfolds, charting the journey of two main characters striving for country music stardom.

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 4:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Songblazers will run for eight performances at the Majestic Theatre, from Aug. 21-25. - Courtesy Photo / Cirque du Soleil
Courtesy Photo / Cirque du Soleil
Songblazers will run for eight performances at the Majestic Theatre, from Aug. 21-25.
World-renowned acrobatic troupe Cirque du Soleil will bring its newest show Songblazers to San Antonio this August. Written and directed by Amy Tinkham in partnership with Universal Music Group Nashville, Songblazers pays homage to the rich history of country music and the heartfelt stories behind many of our favorite tunes.

Alongside high-flying acrobats and mind-bending contortionists, a narrative arc unfolds, charting the journey of two main characters striving for country music stardom.

Songblazers will premiere in Nashville this July, followed by a national tour spanning 8 cities. San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre was recently added to the lineup of venues, making Songblazers Cirque du Soleil’s 11th stop in the Alamo City. The stop also marks the company’s first theater show in San Antonio.

Songblazers will run for eight performances at the Majestic, from Aug. 21-25.

Equal parts mystical and musical, Songblazers is a dynamic celebration of traditional and contemporary country artists alike. The production features a variety of fan favorite songs and includes one original song, “Carnival Heart,” written and performed by Sam Williams, grandson of country music legend Hank Williams.

Tickets for Songblazers are on pre-sale now for Club Cirque members. General ticket sales will begin on Thursday, March 28.

Prices currently unavailable, Aug. 21-25, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio educator named as city's seventh poet laureate

By Michael Karlis

Educator and storyteller Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will begin his term April 1. An official ceremony is scheduled for April 15.

Return of the Living Dead reunion will bring cult film's stars to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Miguel Nunez and Linnea Quigley share a scene in the graveyard in 1985's Return of the Living Dead.

San Antonio Spurs will take on the Suns and Kevin Durant in back-to-back games

By M. Solis

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

San Antonio's annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is taking place Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Participants in the 2022 Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice make their way along the route.

San Antonio educator named as city's seventh poet laureate

By Michael Karlis

Educator and storyteller Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will begin his term April 1. An official ceremony is scheduled for April 15.

'A Particular Beauty' at San Antonio's McNay puts old works in new light

By Jonathan Rinck

The McNay's “A Particular Beauty” shines new light on 19th century French prints, paintings and drawings from its permanent collection.

Send in the Clown: RuPaul's Drag Race star creates beautiful, creepy aesthetic in Jimbo's Drag Circus

By Kiko Martinez

Last year, Jimbo won the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

San Antonio Spurs to play in Wembanyama's hometown of Paris next season

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama played for the Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before playing being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last year.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us