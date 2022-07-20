Classic comedy The Love Bug is the latest free film to screen at San Antonio's Mission Marquee

The 1968 comedy stars Dean Jones, Buddy Hackett and a sentient VW Beetle.

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The free screening is part of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office's annual Outdoor Family Film Series. - DISNEY+
Disney+
The free screening is part of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office's annual Outdoor Family Film Series.
Family film classic The Love Bug will get an outdoor screening at Mission Marquee Plaza thanks to a partnership between the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and Slab Cinema.

One of many films in Mission Marquee's Summer Film Series, this infectious 1968 comedy follows race car driver Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and his eccentric auto mechanic friend Tennessee Steinmetz (Buddy Hackett), who purchase a Volkswagen Beetle — which they affectionately name Herbie — from mysterious sports car dealer Peter Thorndyke (David Tomlinson).

After discovering that Herbie possesses sentient qualities, Jim and Tennessee begin climbing the ranks in the racing world, sending Peter into jealous attempts to sabotage Herbie's success and steal the car back for himself.

The plaza opens at 7 p.m., and the film will start 15 minutes after dusk. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks or purchase food from on-site vendors. Pets on leashes are welcome.

For a full list of this year's family film screenings, visit Mission Marquee's website.

Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 207-2111, missionmarquee.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
McFaddin Beach Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore. Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio
Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Arts Slideshows

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
McFaddin Beach Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore. Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio
Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Arts Slideshows

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
McFaddin Beach Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore. Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio
Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Trending

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.

San Antonio's oldest skate park reopens after major renovations

By Michael Karlis

Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades.

New book painstakingly recreates the mysterious San Antonio landmark Miraflores

By Bryan Rindfuss

"Monumento a la Ciudad de Mexico," detail.

SNL and 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan's No Disrespect tour lands in San Antonio Thursday

By Kiko Martinez

Tracy Morgan played Tracy Jordan on the sitcom 30 Rock.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's oldest skate park reopens after major renovations

By Michael Karlis

Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades.

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.

New book painstakingly recreates the mysterious San Antonio landmark Miraflores

By Bryan Rindfuss

"Monumento a la Ciudad de Mexico," detail.

San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre will relocate to the Wonderland of the Americas in 2023

By Caroline Wolff

The Woodlawn Theatre will change its name and occupy the former site of the Santikos Bijou movie theater, which closed in April.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us