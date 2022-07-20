Classic comedy The Love Bug is the latest free film to screen at San Antonio's Mission Marquee

click to enlarge Disney+ The free screening is part of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office's annual Outdoor Family Film Series.

For a full list of this year's family film screenings, visit Mission Marquee's website

Family film classicwill get an outdoor screening at Mission Marquee Plaza thanks to a partnership between the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and Slab Cinema.One of many films in Mission Marquee's Summer Film Series, this infectious 1968 comedy follows race car driver Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and his eccentric auto mechanic friend Tennessee Steinmetz (Buddy Hackett), who purchase a Volkswagen Beetle — which they affectionately name Herbie — from mysterious sports car dealer Peter Thorndyke (David Tomlinson).After discovering that Herbie possesses sentient qualities, Jim and Tennessee begin climbing the ranks in the racing world, sending Peter into jealous attempts to sabotage Herbie's success and steal the car back for himself.The plaza opens at 7 p.m., and the film will start 15 minutes after dusk. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks or purchase food from on-site vendors. Pets on leashes are welcome.