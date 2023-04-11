Classic musical Chicago brings razzle dazzle to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

click to enlarge Jeremy Daniel Chicago features a showstopping lineup of musical numbers.

One of Broadway's longest-running musicals,tells the story of two rival vaudeville performers, starlet Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart.When Velma and Roxie are each arrested for murdering their romantic partners, they must trade in their shimmery leotards and hotel rooms for prison uniforms and neighboring cells at the Cook County Jail. It's bad enough that Velma and Roxie have been torn away from their glamorous showbiz lifestyles, but tensions rise further when the two develop a seething dislike for one another.Things eventually look up for Roxie when she learns that one of the prison guards, Matron "Mama" Morton, has connections to local media. Mama begins accepting bribes from Roxie in exchange for press coverage to bolster her eventual vaudeville comeback, but Velma is also in on the action, creating an all-out media circus.A showstopping lineup of musical numbers, including the Broadway classic "All That Jazz," combines with energetic choreography and a dramatic storyline to makea humorous and thought-provoking account of the crime and corruption underlying celebrity during the Roaring '20s.