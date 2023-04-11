Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Classic musical Chicago brings razzle dazzle to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

The musical is a humorous and thought-provoking account of the crime and corruption underlying celebrity during the Roaring '20s.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 1:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chicago features a showstopping lineup of musical numbers. - Jeremy Daniel
Jeremy Daniel
Chicago features a showstopping lineup of musical numbers.
One of Broadway's longest-running musicals, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudeville performers, starlet Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart.

When Velma and Roxie are each arrested for murdering their romantic partners, they must trade in their shimmery leotards and hotel rooms for prison uniforms and neighboring cells at the Cook County Jail. It's bad enough that Velma and Roxie have been torn away from their glamorous showbiz lifestyles, but tensions rise further when the two develop a seething dislike for one another.

Things eventually look up for Roxie when she learns that one of the prison guards, Matron "Mama" Morton, has connections to local media. Mama begins accepting bribes from Roxie in exchange for press coverage to bolster her eventual vaudeville comeback, but Velma is also in on the action, creating an all-out media circus.

A showstopping lineup of musical numbers, including the Broadway classic "All That Jazz," combines with energetic choreography and a dramatic storyline to make Chicago a humorous and thought-provoking account of the crime and corruption underlying celebrity during the Roaring '20s.

$35 and up, 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. April 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Captain Marvel and Jon Snow actors among those slated for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

By Sanford Nowlin

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics movie franchise of the same name, is one of the first celebrities scheduled to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show.

PechaKucha San Antonio heads to Mission Marquee Plaza this month

By Christianna Davies

Sculptor and mosaicist Oscar Alvarado is one of the six presenters to be featured at this PechaKucha.

Poteet Strawberry Festival returns for 76th annual celebration of the tart and delicious fruit

By Macks Cook

The festival is a celebration of Poteet's home-grown strawberries.

Also in Arts

Wonder Theatre pushes back its move to Wonderland of Americas to the end of the year

By Christianna Davies

The Wonder Theatre will remain at the Woodlawn Theatre on Fredericksburg Road for the first part of its 2023 season.

San Antonio is still coming to terms with Jesse Treviño's lasting legacy as an artist and community pillar

By Marco Aquino

An altar to Jesse Treviño at Mi Tierra includes images of some of his best-known work.

Popovich says San Antonio Spurs will continue to play some Austin games each season

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came as the Spurs prepared to play their first game of the "I-35 Series" Thursday in Austin.

San Japan announces first round of guests for its 2023 anime convention

By Christianna Davies

San Japan will take place on Labor Day weekend.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us