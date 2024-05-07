Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Classic musical West Side Story debuts at the San Pedro Playhouse on May 10

Under the direction of Rick Sanchez, San Pedro Playhouse will bring the action up close in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge West Side Story tackles relevant issues of racial and class stratification in the form of everything from tender kisses to brutal knife fights. - Bobby Foxx Photography
Bobby Foxx Photography
West Side Story tackles relevant issues of racial and class stratification in the form of everything from tender kisses to brutal knife fights.
Having spurred two Academy Award-winning film adaptations since its Broadway premiere in 1957, West Side Story has emerged as a timeless concoction of love story and cautionary tale.

A modern spin on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the musical takes place on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the crosshairs of a power struggle between two rival gangs — the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

When Tony (Nick DeGraw Glavac), a former member of the Jets, and Maria (Jillian Juliet Sainz), sister of Sharks leader Bernardo (Alonzo Corona), start seeing each other in secrecy, tensions rise and the threat of a tragic fate looms. Blending the soul-shaking musical stylings of Leonard Bernstein and the heartrending lyricism of Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story tackles relevant issues of racial and class stratification in the form of everything from tender kisses to brutal knife fights.

$18-$48, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10-June 2, San Pedro Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

