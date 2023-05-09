Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Classic Theatre of San Antonio brings Shakespeare's Measure for Measure to the Radius Center

The production, which debuts May 11, will also feature an audiovisual installation by local artist Mark Anthony Martinez.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 9:26 am

click to enlarge Classic Theatre of San Antonio brings Shakespeare's Measure for Measure to the Radius Center
Courtesy Photo / Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Shakespeare's Measure for Measure walks the line between comedy and tragedy, with emotional elements mixed in with its humorous puns and hijinks.

Directed by Liz Fisher, a newcomer to the Classic Theatre of San Antonio, the play explores themes of bodily autonomy, justice and authoritarianism. It follows the story of Duke Vincentio (Mark McCarver), who hands over power to the strict Lord Angelo (Michael Roberts) in a bid to clean up the city's vices.

Angelo is a harsh enforcer of the law, sentencing a young man named Claudio (Guy Martin) to death for improper behavior with his fiancée. Claudio's sister Isabella (Randee Nelson), a young nun, is forced to plead for her brother's life.

As the lives of these characters intertwine and knot together, the play brings up surprisingly relatable questions about the dangers of autocracy.

This production of the iconic play will also feature an audiovisual installation by local artist Mark Anthony Martinez, inspired by Measure for Measure's themes.

$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11-28, Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.

