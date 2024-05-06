11 San Antonio pools reopening next Saturday

Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

The city-owned pools will be open 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 9:52 am

In time for the warming weather, San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open 11 of its swimming pools next Saturday. 

The following pools will open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m., according to city officials:

  • Dellview, 500 Basswood Drive
  • Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
  • Kingsborough, 350 Felps St.
  • Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Lincoln, 2803 E. Commerce St.
  • Roosevelt, 330 Roosevelt Ave.
  • San Pedro Springs, 2200 N. Flores St.
  • Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.
  • Spring Time, 6571 Spring Time St.
  • Westwood Village, 7627 W. Military Drive
  • Woodlawn Lake, 221 Alexander Ave.

In addition to weekend hours, Woodlawn Lake Pool will be open Tuesday through Friday for lap swimming.

City-operated pools are free of charge. However, children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

May 1, 2024

