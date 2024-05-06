11 San Antonio pools reopening next Saturday

click to enlarge Instagram / saparksandrec A total of 11 city pools will be open next Saturday. Admission is free.

In time for the warming weather, San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open 11 of its swimming pools next Saturday.

The following pools will open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m., according to city officials:



Dellview, 500 Basswood Drive

Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive

Kingsborough, 350 Felps St.

Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Lincoln, 2803 E. Commerce St.

Roosevelt, 330 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro Springs, 2200 N. Flores St.

Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.

Spring Time, 6571 Spring Time St.

Westwood Village, 7627 W. Military Drive

Woodlawn Lake, 221 Alexander Ave.

In addition to weekend hours, Woodlawn Lake Pool will be open Tuesday through Friday for lap swimming.City-operated pools are free of charge. However, children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.