11 San Antonio pools reopening next Saturday

The following pools will open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m., according to city officials:
- Dellview, 500 Basswood Drive
- Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
- Kingsborough, 350 Felps St.
- Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Lincoln, 2803 E. Commerce St.
- Roosevelt, 330 Roosevelt Ave.
- San Pedro Springs, 2200 N. Flores St.
- Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.
- Spring Time, 6571 Spring Time St.
- Westwood Village, 7627 W. Military Drive
- Woodlawn Lake, 221 Alexander Ave.
In addition to weekend hours, Woodlawn Lake Pool will be open Tuesday through Friday for lap swimming.
City-operated pools are free of charge. However, children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
