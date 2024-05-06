Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Teachers and nurses get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo this week

The discounts are in celebration of National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo's new front entrance opened late last year. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo's new front entrance opened late last year.
The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week by offering people in both professions free standard admission Monday through Sunday.

Beyond that perk, teachers and nurses can purchase up to four additional tickets at half price, according to zoo officials.

Teachers working in public, private, parochial and home schools are eligible for the discount if they provide a driver’s license and either a copy of a teaching certificate or a valid badge from their school. Nurses must show valid credentials or a nurse ID to receive the discount.

The teacher and nurse promotions can't be used with any other discounts, and they aren't valid for special events or experiences, zoo official said.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

May 1, 2024

