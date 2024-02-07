Classic Theatre of San Antonio commemorates Black History Month with A Raisin in the Sun

click to enlarge Darcell Andre A Raisin in the Sun tells the story of a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago.

In honor of Black History Month, The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is presenting Lorraine Hansbury's landmark drama, which will take place at the company's new home at the San Pedro Playhouse, in the former Cellar Theater space.first premiered on Broadway in 1959 and tells the story of a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago and its struggle against discrimination and economic hardship. As the family attempts to improve its financial situation through an insurance payout, the individual members must reevaluate their identities and stations in life as their hopes and dreams collide.The play was the first work on Broadway written by a Black woman and remains relevant today for tackling issues of wealth disparity and gender inequality. The play was inspired by the Langston Hughes poem "Harlem," which asks "What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?""I am honored to guide the vision and direction of this sacred, timeless piece," Director Darcell Andre said in a statement. "serves as a repository of Black American experiences, difficulties, intricacies and intersectionalities. In this production, anticipate a supernatural noir that immerses you within the essence of the story and its compelling, reflective characters."