Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Classic Theatre of San Antonio commemorates Black History Month with A Raisin in the Sun

The production will take place in the Classic's new space at the San Pedro Playhouse.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 2:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Raisin in the Sun tells the story of a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago. - Darcell Andre
Darcell Andre
A Raisin in the Sun tells the story of a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago.
In honor of Black History Month, The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is presenting Lorraine Hansbury's landmark drama A Raisin in the Sun, which will take place at the company's new home at the San Pedro Playhouse, in the former Cellar Theater space.

A Raisin in the Sun first premiered on Broadway in 1959 and tells the story of a Black family living on the South Side of Chicago and its struggle against discrimination and economic hardship. As the family attempts to improve its financial situation through an insurance payout, the individual members must reevaluate their identities and stations in life as their hopes and dreams collide.

The play was the first work on Broadway written by a Black woman and remains relevant today for tackling issues of wealth disparity and gender inequality. The play was inspired by the Langston Hughes poem "Harlem," which asks "What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?"

"I am honored to guide the vision and direction of this sacred, timeless piece," Director Darcell Andre said in a statement. "A Raisin in the Sun serves as a repository of Black American experiences, difficulties, intricacies and intersectionalities. In this production, anticipate a supernatural noir that immerses you within the essence of the story and its compelling, reflective characters."

$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8-25, Classic Theatre at San Pedro Playhouse, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo boot scoots its way into town this week

By Dean Zach

The annual hoedown promises livestock encounters ranging from bull riding and mutton bustin' to pony races and pig racing.

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio's annual Mardi Gras fest brings parades, live music and more to the River Walk Saturday

By Amber Esparza

This year's river parade will feature 10 floats.

UFL's San Antonio Brahmas release regular season schedule

By Michael Karlis

Single-game tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 22 and can be purchased on the UFL's website.

Also in Arts

UFL's San Antonio Brahmas release regular season schedule

By Michael Karlis

Single-game tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 22 and can be purchased on the UFL's website.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama merchandise among NBA's top sellers this season

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama's jersey is the fourth-most sold in the NBA.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us