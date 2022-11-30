Classic Theatre of San Antonio debuts one-man play version of A Christmas Carol this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre of San Antonio Actors Ray Seams (left) and Kurt Wilkinson.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will stage Greg Oliver Bodine's adaptation ofin the cozy and historic Maverick Carter House, bringing to life a one-man play that offers a twist on Charles Dickens' beloved story.Set during Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour, the play sees the author — played on alternate nights by Ray Seams and Kurt Wilkinson — lose his luggage, forcing him to recount Ebeneezer Scrooge's magical story from memory for his eager audience.Indeed, the play is based on a condensed version of the texts Dickens himself used on his historic reading tours of the United States.