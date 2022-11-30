Classic Theatre of San Antonio debuts one-man play version of A Christmas Carol this week

Actors Ray Seams and Kurt Wilkinson will play author Charles Dickens on alternating nights.

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Actors Ray Seams (left) and Kurt Wilkinson. - Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Actors Ray Seams (left) and Kurt Wilkinson.
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will stage Greg Oliver Bodine's adaptation of A Christmas Carol in the cozy and historic Maverick Carter House, bringing to life a one-man play that offers a twist on Charles Dickens' beloved story.

Set during Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour, the play sees the author — played on alternate nights by Ray Seams and Kurt Wilkinson — lose his luggage, forcing him to recount Ebeneezer Scrooge's magical story from memory for his eager audience.

Indeed, the play is based on a condensed version of the texts Dickens himself used on his historic reading tours of the United States.

$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-18, Maverick Carter House, 119 Taylor St., (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.

