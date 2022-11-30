Classic Theatre of San Antonio debuts one-man play version of A Christmas Carol this week

click to enlarge
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio will stage Greg Oliver Bodine's adaptation of A Christmas Carol
in the cozy and historic Maverick Carter House, bringing to life a one-man play that offers a twist on Charles Dickens' beloved story.
Set during Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour, the play sees the author — played on alternate nights by Ray Seams and Kurt Wilkinson — lose his luggage, forcing him to recount Ebeneezer Scrooge's magical story from memory for his eager audience.
Indeed, the play is based on a condensed version of the texts Dickens himself used on his historic reading tours of the United States.
$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 1-18, Maverick Carter House, 119 Taylor St., (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
