Comedian Anthony Jeselnik comes to San Antonio on Bones and All tour

click to enlarge Elizabeth Viggiano Jeselnik has drawn praise for finding a way to cross comedic lines without pandering to the worst impulses of audiences looking for cheap shots.

Anthony Jeselnik may be the first stand-up comedian to draw critical comparisons to both deadpan surrealist Steven Wright and legendary insult comic Don Rickles.The key is Jeselnik's onstage persona, which he likened during ainterview to a "comedy version of a horror movie." He delivers his performances in the character of a smug sociopath whose punchlines can involve anything from casual murder and spousal abuse to Alzheimer's disease.Are the laughs uncomfortable? Yes. Are they PC? Hell, no.At the same time, Jeselnik has drawn praise for finding a way to cross comedic lines without pandering to the worst impulses of audiences looking for racist, sexist and homophobic cheap shots. As Jeselnik explained to the, the character he portrays is "such a monster that you know I'm on the right side of things."Given his continued stream of Netflix specials and Comedy Central roast appearances, there's a ready audience for Jeselnik's pitch-black brand of humor. Just be warned that it's not for everybody.