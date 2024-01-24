LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik comes to San Antonio on Bones and All tour

Jeselnik likened his onstage persona to a 'comedy version of a horror movie' in a New York Times interview.

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Jeselnik has drawn praise for finding a way to cross comedic lines without pandering to the worst impulses of audiences looking for cheap shots. - Elizabeth Viggiano
Elizabeth Viggiano
Anthony Jeselnik may be the first stand-up comedian to draw critical comparisons to both deadpan surrealist Steven Wright and legendary insult comic Don Rickles.

The key is Jeselnik's onstage persona, which he likened during a New York Times interview to a "comedy version of a horror movie." He delivers his performances in the character of a smug sociopath whose punchlines can involve anything from casual murder and spousal abuse to Alzheimer's disease.

Are the laughs uncomfortable? Yes. Are they PC? Hell, no.

At the same time, Jeselnik has drawn praise for finding a way to cross comedic lines without pandering to the worst impulses of audiences looking for racist, sexist and homophobic cheap shots. As Jeselnik explained to the Times, the character he portrays is "such a monster that you know I'm on the right side of things."

Given his continued stream of Netflix specials and Comedy Central roast appearances, there's a ready audience for Jeselnik's pitch-black brand of humor. Just be warned that it's not for everybody.

$35-$75, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

