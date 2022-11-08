Comedian Chris Rock comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for weekend of shows

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Chris Rock Chris Rock will perform in SA as part of his Ego Death Wold Tour.

When there's a non-zero chance that Will Smith will show up and slap the headliner, it gives a comedy tour a certain edge.The headliner to whom we refer is one Chris Rock, the guy on the receiving end of the Academy Awards slap heard around the world — a face that launched a thousand memes.While that recent incident may have spurred extra interest in Rock's latest tour, he was a top draw well before. First gaining prominence in the early '90s on, the actor and comedian catapulted from that success into a massive stand-up career and copious movie appearances.Rock is topical in his comedy — particularly on the matter of race — but also adds an engaging autobiographical element by talking about his formative years.