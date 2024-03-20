Comedian Jim Gaffigan brings Barely Alive tour to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center Thursday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins Gaffigan has dropped five streaming specials since 2018, and his progress as a standup is clear over their course.

It's tempting to write off Jim Gaffigan as that paunchy and pasty-faced "clean comedian" whose favorite subjects are his kids and Hot Pockets.And while he does tend to stick to inoffensive material and avoids words that would make Grandma blush, he's shown a depth far beyond food and family life. Not to mention a willingness to branch out into more uncomfortable territory.Gaffigan has dropped five streaming specials since 2018, and his progress as a standup is clear over their course, especially in last year's. In that special, the father of five offered up plenty of Seinfeldian observations about the oddness of life's mundane subjects. However, he augmented that material with astute, and funny, thoughts about how the pandemic changed us as a society and made him reflect on his own mortality — hence the "dark" part of the show's name.Gaffigan also got in a few zingers about religion that took him close to being "edgy." At one point he even wonders, if God's 10 plagues were each like an album by a musical artist, whether the Almighty is planning a "Best Of" compilation at some point.The title of Gaffigan's latest tour, Barely Alive, suggests he'll probably mine similarly fatalistic territory, which is good news for San Antonio comedy fans — even those who aren't craving Hot Pockets jokes.