Comedian Jim Gaffigan brings Barely Alive tour to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center Thursday

The title of his latest tour suggests he'll probably mine similarly fatalistic territory to his most recent special, Dark Pale.

Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge Gaffigan has dropped five streaming specials since 2018, and his progress as a standup is clear over their course. - Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Gaffigan has dropped five streaming specials since 2018, and his progress as a standup is clear over their course.
It's tempting to write off Jim Gaffigan as that paunchy and pasty-faced "clean comedian" whose favorite subjects are his kids and Hot Pockets.

And while he does tend to stick to inoffensive material and avoids words that would make Grandma blush, he's shown a depth far beyond food and family life. Not to mention a willingness to branch out into more uncomfortable territory.

Gaffigan has dropped five streaming specials since 2018, and his progress as a standup is clear over their course, especially in last year's Dark Pale. In that special, the father of five offered up plenty of Seinfeldian observations about the oddness of life's mundane subjects. However, he augmented that material with astute, and funny, thoughts about how the pandemic changed us as a society and made him reflect on his own mortality — hence the "dark" part of the show's name.

Gaffigan also got in a few zingers about religion that took him close to being "edgy." At one point he even wonders, if God's 10 plagues were each like an album by a musical artist, whether the Almighty is planning a "Best Of" compilation at some point.

The title of Gaffigan's latest tour, Barely Alive, suggests he'll probably mine similarly fatalistic territory, which is good news for San Antonio comedy fans — even those who aren't craving Hot Pockets jokes.

$29 and up, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

'A Particular Beauty' at San Antonio's McNay puts old works in new light

By Jonathan Rinck

The McNay's “A Particular Beauty” shines new light on 19th century French prints, paintings and drawings from its permanent collection.

Mandy Patinkin on life, TikTok fame and his show coming to San Antonio this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Broadway's Mandy Patinkin has also appeared in movies and TV shows including The Princess Bride and Homeland.

Gregg Popovich talks about his 5-year-old grandson's first technical foul

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich holds the record for the fastest ejection from a game in league history, clocking in at 63 seconds.
March 20, 2024

