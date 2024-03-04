Comedian Tom Segura heads to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Friday, March 8

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tom Segura
Segura's stylistic approach harkens back to an older style of comedy.
As one of the boldest stand-up comics working the circuit, Tom Segura doesn’t rely on rapid-fire punchlines or unhinged rants to land his laughs. (Although there will be plenty of dick jokes and no shortage of offensive detours.)
Instead, Segura leverages his skill as a storyteller, and he’s willing to spend time to close the deal with an audience. However edgy, it’s a stylistic approach that harkens back to an older style of comedy — one that falls flat if the stand-up can’t deliver a punchline worth the wait or fails to offer sufficient yuks along the way. Fortunately, Segura is so good at the latter that by the time he gets to the payoff, the audience is already sore from laughter.
Clearly, it’s a formula that works. Segura’s star has risen over the course of five Netflix specials, and his latest, released last summer, debuted at No. 1 on the streaming service.
$55 and up, 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
