Culture Commons Gallery to host sustainability inspired poetry night on Thursday

Current and former SA Poet Laureates and local poets will perform original work at the event.

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 3:28 pm

San Antonio Poet Laureate Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will read work Thursday at the Culture Commons Gallery.
Facebook / Eddie Vega
San Antonio Poet Laureate Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will read work Thursday at the Culture Commons Gallery.
The San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture will host a free night of original poetry at the Culture Commons Gallery this Thursday.

From 6 to 8 p.m., poets including one current and another former San Antonio Poet Laureate will perform original works inspired by the exhibition currently on view at the gallery, Resilient and Responsive: Artists and the Environment.

Newly appointed 2024-2027 Poet Laureate Eddie Vega and former Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson each are scheduled to read work. Local poets Jesse Cardona, Anthony the Poet, Anel Flores, Zan Green, Jim La Villa Havelin, Glo Miles, Jessica Mitchell, DaRell Pittman and Rod Carlos Rodriguez also will perform. Anthony Gordon will serve as Emcee, DJ and poet.

The Resilient and Responsive exhibition was organized in collaboration with the city’s Office of Sustainability. The exhibition features work from 14 San Antonio-based artists focused on climate, the environment and their impact on the local community. The exhibition will be on view until Jan 17, 2025.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Culture Commons Gallery, 115 Plaza De Armas, getcreativesanantonio.com/galleries/culture-commons.

May 1, 2024

