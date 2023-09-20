Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lita Deadly "Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.

Local enthusiasts of mysterious and morbid Gothic literature will have the chance to spread their wings at The Raven’s Ball this Saturday, Sept. 23, in remembrance of the "Master of Macabre," writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe.Two weeks ahead of the 174th anniversary of the author's puzzling death, guests can share in a night of strangeness and wickedness that includes music, live entertainment, specialty libations and a moody market.The gothic gala — held at Deco Ballroom — will feature a variety and cabaret show from Velvet La Vamp, an alluring burlesque performance by the “Mother of Ravens” Lita Deadly and a sideshow production from infamous reptilian body modifier Erik “The Lizardman” Sprague.Attendees will have the chance to win $250 if they can manage to scream louder than Fortunato shouting “Amontillado!” during a Scream Queen contest or by morphing into their favorite Poe character for the Raven’s Ball costume contest.Visitors will also be able to commemorate the night by posing for a photo with Poe himself, reincarnated through actor and artist Rolando Peralez.