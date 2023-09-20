BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

The gothic gala will feature music, live entertainment, specialty libations and a moody market.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge "Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers. - Courtesy Photo / Lita Deadly
Courtesy Photo / Lita Deadly
"Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.
Local enthusiasts of mysterious and morbid Gothic literature will have the chance to spread their wings at The Raven’s Ball this Saturday, Sept. 23, in remembrance of the "Master of Macabre," writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe.

Two weeks ahead of the 174th anniversary of the author's puzzling death, guests can share in a night of strangeness and wickedness that includes music, live entertainment, specialty libations and a moody market.

The gothic gala — held at Deco Ballroom — will feature a variety and cabaret show from Velvet La Vamp, an alluring burlesque performance by the “Mother of Ravens” Lita Deadly and a sideshow production from infamous reptilian body modifier Erik “The Lizardman” Sprague.

Attendees will have the chance to win $250 if they can manage to scream louder than Fortunato shouting “Amontillado!” during a Scream Queen contest or by morphing into their favorite Poe character for the Raven’s Ball costume contest.

Visitors will also be able to commemorate the night by posing for a photo with Poe himself, reincarnated through actor and artist Rolando Peralez.

$20-$50, 9p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Deco Ballroom, 1906 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 386-6782, eventcreate.com/e/theravensball.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Groundbreaking Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Wednesday

By Amber Esparza

Alonzo's memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.

Painting by late San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño will return to spot where it's hung for 20 years

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño passed away after a battle with cancer on Feb. 13.

San Antonio Philharmonic makes season debut with concert featuring Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird

By Kelly Nelson

The San Antonio Philharmonic will return to perform at the First Baptist Church for its second season.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama says he's going for gold at next year's Paris Olympics

By Michael Karlis

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.

Also in Arts

Painting by late San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño will return to spot where it's hung for 20 years

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño passed away after a battle with cancer on Feb. 13.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama says he's going for gold at next year's Paris Olympics

By Michael Karlis

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.

Tickets to San Antonio Spurs' home opener among priciest in NBA

By Michael Karlis

Tickets to San Antonio Spurs' home opener among priciest in NBA

Texas Monthly names San Antonio's Brackenridge one of state's best public golf courses

By Michael Karlis

Brackenridge Park, which opened in 1916, hosted the Texas Open for nearly four decades.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us