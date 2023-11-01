Diwali SA will light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Diwali SA is organized by Anuja SA — a nonprofit created to promote the sister city alliance between San Antonio and Chennai, India.

The traditional five-day celebration of the Indian holiday of Diwali is compacted into one spectacular night at what's billed as the largest city-sanctioned and -sponsored such festival in the United States.Put on by Anuja SA — a nonprofit created to promote the sister city alliance between San Antonio and Chennai, India — this year's event marks the 15th anniversary of Diwali SA.The name of the Hindu festival, one of the subcontinent's biggest holidays, derives from the Sanskrit word meaning "row of lights," and it takes place on the darkest night of the darkest month in the Hindu calendar. Traditionally, multitudes of diyas, or lamps, are lit for the festival, representing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.At this year's celebration, revelers will light 2,000 diyas and set them afloat on the River Walk — and that's just the beginning. The event will feature a river parade, a Bollywood dance party, a Rangoli (Indian floor art) competition, vendors, traditional food and handicrafts as well as local associations representing India's various states will perform dances unique to their regions.This year also includes a new section for kids — Pataka Playground — and the night will close with a fireworks display.