Drag Race All Star Valentina brings her Latina flair to the Bonham Exchange this week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Valentina also appeared in Rent: Live and In the Heights.
Drag queen Valentina is bringing her impeccable Latina glamour directly to San Antonio fans.
Despite a seventh-place finish on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race
, Valentina's style made her an all-time fan favorite, earning the Miss Congeniality winner a return slot on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
. Her beloved performances also got her a role as Angel in 2019's televised Rent: Live
as well as a cameo in the 2021 film adaptation of the musical In the Heights
.
Valentina — who named herself after the Mexican hot sauce — built her stylish outfits and makeup particularly around her Latina heritage. As a first-generation Mexican American, she uses her performances both to bring the style and allure of Latin American culture to drag — and to cultivate broader acceptance for drag in Latin American culture.
As evidence of her dedication to the latter, she's co-host of the forthcoming Drag Race México
along with Mexico-born Lolita Banana.
$40-$50, 10:30 p.m and midnight Thursday, July 13, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only to (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed