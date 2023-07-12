Drag Race All Star Valentina brings her Latina flair to the Bonham Exchange this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment Valentina also appeared in Rent: Live and In the Heights.

Drag queen Valentina is bringing her impeccable Latina glamour directly to San Antonio fans.Despite a seventh-place finish on the ninth season of, Valentina's style made her an all-time fan favorite, earning the Miss Congeniality winner a return slot on the fourth season of. Her beloved performances also got her a role as Angel in 2019's televisedas well as a cameo in the 2021 film adaptation of the musicalValentina — who named herself after the Mexican hot sauce — built her stylish outfits and makeup particularly around her Latina heritage. As a first-generation Mexican American, she uses her performances both to bring the style and allure of Latin American culture to drag — and to cultivate broader acceptance for drag in Latin American culture.As evidence of her dedication to the latter, she's co-host of the forthcomingalong with Mexico-born Lolita Banana.