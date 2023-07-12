Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Drag Race All Star Valentina brings her Latina flair to the Bonham Exchange this week

Valentina is co-host of the forthcoming Drag Race México along with Mexico-born Lolita Banana.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge Valentina also appeared in Rent: Live and In the Heights. - Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
Valentina also appeared in Rent: Live and In the Heights.
Drag queen Valentina is bringing her impeccable Latina glamour directly to San Antonio fans.

Despite a seventh-place finish on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Valentina's style made her an all-time fan favorite, earning the Miss Congeniality winner a return slot on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Her beloved performances also got her a role as Angel in 2019's televised Rent: Live as well as a cameo in the 2021 film adaptation of the musical In the Heights.

Valentina — who named herself after the Mexican hot sauce — built her stylish outfits and makeup particularly around her Latina heritage. As a first-generation Mexican American, she uses her performances both to bring the style and allure of Latin American culture to drag — and to cultivate broader acceptance for drag in Latin American culture.

As evidence of her dedication to the latter, she's co-host of the forthcoming Drag Race México along with Mexico-born Lolita Banana.

$40-$50, 10:30 p.m and midnight Thursday, July 13, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only to (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

