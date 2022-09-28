Emmy-nominated satirist Randy Rainbow brings songs and spoofs to San Antonio Sunday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre Randy Rainbow's popular YouTube channel features newscast-style political sketches along with his song spoofs.

best-selling author and four-time Emmy-nominated comedian, producer, actor, singer and writer Randy Rainbow — yes, that's his real name, not a stage name — is coming to the Alamo City for a performance showcasing both his musical theater background and famous song parodies.Those parodies, along with his cutting political satire, have racked up worldwide acclaim and four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.Rainbow's YouTube channel — where he regularly posts newscast-style political sketches along with his song spoofs — boasts some 736,000 subscribers.His memoirhas also garnered acclaim for its vivid depictions of his experiences as an LGBTQ+ youth.