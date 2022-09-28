Emmy-nominated satirist Randy Rainbow brings songs and spoofs to San Antonio Sunday

His performance will performance showcase both his musical theater background and famous song parodies.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Randy Rainbow's popular YouTube channel features newscast-style political sketches along with his song spoofs. - Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Randy Rainbow's popular YouTube channel features newscast-style political sketches along with his song spoofs.
New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy-nominated comedian, producer, actor, singer and writer Randy Rainbow — yes, that's his real name, not a stage name — is coming to the Alamo City for a performance showcasing both his musical theater background and famous song parodies.

Those parodies, along with his cutting political satire, have racked up worldwide acclaim and four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

Rainbow's YouTube channel — where he regularly posts newscast-style political sketches along with his song spoofs — boasts some 736,000 subscribers.

His memoir Playing with Myself has also garnered acclaim for its vivid depictions of his experiences as an LGBTQ+ youth.

$39.50-$169.50, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Tags:

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22.

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion.

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

