Trio of RuPaul's Drag Race alums will descend onto San Antonio's Bonham Exchange May 9

Mirage recently competed on Season 16 of Drag Race.
Drag queens Anetra and Mirage from Las Vegas and Gala Varo from Mexico will each bring their own brand of fierce energy to the Bonham stage.
Spunky Anetra finished as runner-up on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race
due in no small part to her viral talent show performance, which featured both duck walking and taekwondo. That spectacle even broke the record for most viewed Drag Race
scene published on social media.
Though Anetra took a break from drag last year for personal reasons, she's back and bringing along hometown queen and Season 16 Drag Race
participant Mirage. While Mirage was eliminated early on in her season for a failed Cher lip sync, she aced the talent show, where she even referenced Anetra.
For her part, Gala Varo is runner-up from the first season of Drag Race México
. Originally from Morelia, Michoacán, the performer has 15 years of south-of-the-border drag experience, and she's rumored to have a slot on the upcoming first season of Drag Race Global All Stars
, which will pit contestants from international Drag Race
franchises against each other.
$25-$30, 10:30 p.m and midnight Thursday, May 9, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.
