Exhibition showcasing artwork of ancient Rome debuts at the San Antonio Museum of Art this week

click to enlarge Digital image courtesy of Getty's Open Content Program

The San Antonio Museum of Art's latest exhibition features 65 wall paintings, sculptures, mosaics, silver vessels and pieces of cameo glass created in Roman Italy between 100 B.C. and A.D. 250."Roman Landscapes: Visions of Nature and Myth from Rome and Pompeii" aims to introduce visitors to the cultural and archaeological contexts of Roman art, demonstrating ancient Romans' perspectives on the natural world, their relationships with the gods and the empire's political and social upheaval.Many of the pieces are on loan from museums in Italy, France and Germany and are being shown in the U.S. for the first time.