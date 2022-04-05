Fiesta closes out this week with some of San Antonio's favorite traditions

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Battle of Flowers Parade-goers can yell "show us your shoes!" for the first time since 2019 this Friday.

We're down to the second half of Fiesta 2022, and there's still plenty to do during the last few days of San Antonio's biggest annual party. Here are some of the high-profile events you can celebrate at one of the Alamo City's most special times of the year. For a complete schedule, including a jazz festival, pooch parade, marathons and a whole lot more, visit fiestasanantonio.org.

Fiesta Cornyation 2022: The Court of Magnificent Resilience

Fiesta's "raunchiest, cheapest event with a purpose" is an adult-oriented show featuring current local, state, and regional, nation and international events told through a satirical stage presentation. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, who knows what's ripe for ridicule now that the spirited theater is back? $20-$120, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 5-Thursday, April 7, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA)

NIOSA pays tribute to San Antonio's diverse culture with food and music across 14 distinctive sections in the downtown area, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Clown Alley, Mission Trail, South of the Boarder, Haymarket and Froggy Bottom. Some of the culinary Fiesta favorites that will be available are Mr. Chicken, Maria's Tortillas, beef kabobs, gorditas and fajitas de pollo. Make sure you take in a few bands too, including the Chris Lopez Band and Dukes of Cool. In case you didn't already know, NIOSA is the top fundraiser for The Conservation Society of San Antonio. $20-$100, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6-Friday, April 8, La Villita, 418 Villita St., (210) 226-5188, niosa.org.

The Battle of Flowers Parade

The parade is held to honor the patriots of the Alamo and celebrate the diversity and heritage of the Lone Star State and the U.S. with marching bands, floats and tons of entertainment. This is the first time the parade will take place since 2019 due to two years of pandemic hiatus. Its theme is "Viva Las Flores!" $20-$35, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, Downtown San Antonio, battleofflowers.org.

