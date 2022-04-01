Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Fiesta Cornyation makes a triumphant return after two-year hiatus

The over-the-top Fiesta tradition will take place Tuesday, Apr. 5 through Thursday, Apr. 7 at the Empire Theatre.

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Cornyation is back after a two year hiatus. - JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
Julián P. Ledezma
Cornyation is back after a two year hiatus.
Though officially described as "adult-oriented satire," that doesn't really sum up the annual Fiesta tradition of Cornyation, which is making its return after a two-year COVID-forced hiatus. Perhaps "a pageant gayer than Greg Abbott's worst nightmares" is more apropos.

Cornyation first took place in 1951, and it's since emerged as one of the city's preeminent LGBTQIA+ events. The focus remains costumed performers having a laugh at local politics.

This year, the event, dubbed "Fiesta Cornyation: The Court of Magnificent Resilience," will crown Jesse Mata. And keep in mind, it's not just for laughs, since Cornyation funds all sorts of local nonprofits to the tune of around $200,000.

$15-$45, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 5-Thursday, Apr. 7, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party
Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday

