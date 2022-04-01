San Antonio's Fiesta Cornyation makes a triumphant return after two-year hiatus

click to enlarge Julián P. Ledezma Cornyation is back after a two year hiatus.

Though officially described as "adult-oriented satire," that doesn't really sum up the annual Fiesta tradition of Cornyation, which is making its return after a two-year COVID-forced hiatus. Perhaps "a pageant gayer than Greg Abbott's worst nightmares" is more apropos.Cornyation first took place in 1951, and it's since emerged as one of the city's preeminent LGBTQIA+ events. The focus remains costumed performers having a laugh at local politics.This year, the event, dubbed "Fiesta Cornyation: The Court of Magnificent Resilience," will crown Jesse Mata. And keep in mind, it's not just for laughs, since Cornyation funds all sorts of local nonprofits to the tune of around $200,000.