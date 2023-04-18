Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Fiesta San Antonio 2023 will bring 10 days of nonstop parades, performances and parties to the Alamo City. As with every year, the parties are for a good cause, with proceeds supporting scholarships, community groups and more. These highlights will help revelers plan for a citywide experience that can be overwhelming thanks to its wealth of options. A full list of 2023's Fiesta events is available at fiestasanantonio.org.

Fiesta Oyster Bake

A Fiesta staple that has been around for a third of the city's history is back. Sponsored by the St. Mary's University Alumni Association, the 107th Fiesta Oyster Bake gives revelers two days to enjoy a shucking good time with delicious oysters along with classic Fiesta foods such as chicken on a stick. Beyond the bivalves, the event is one of Fiesta's musical highlights, featuring lineup of 35 bands, including headliners Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed, Color Me Badd, Saint Asonia, David Lee Garcia, the Spazmatics and Shane Smith and the Saints. All of the event proceeds go back to supporting students at St. Mary's University. $25-$170, 5-11p.m. Friday, April 21, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, April 22, St. Mary's University, One Camino Santa Maria, (210) 436-3324, oysterbake.com.

Fiesta de los Reyes

The Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square has been a longtime draw for partygoers who love food and music. Each day is packed with San Antonio and South Texas acts with a heavy emphasis on the Tejano scene, and vendors offer a variety of Fiesta food and drink favorites. On Monday, April 24, military members, both active duty and veterans, receive food and vendor discounts and $1-off sodas. On College Night, Tuesday, April 25, the vibe switches from Tejano to hits from the '80s, '90s and today. Free, 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, April 21-30, Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St., fiestadelosreyes.com.

Fiesta de los Niños

While billed as a party for the kids, adults always find plenty of ways to stay entertained at Fiesta de Los Niños. Expect Fiesta staples such as rides, food, crafts and music along with an array of kid-friendly, hands-on activities courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology and other partners. Young attendees can learn about cybersecurity, aviation, space exploration and robotics as part of the revelry. Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, April 23, Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, boeingcentertechport.com.

NIOSA

The ever popular A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA) lets attendees revel in San Antonio's past while sampling a dizzying selection of culinary favorites. Run by the Conservation Society of San Antonio, the four-night festival celebrates the city's diverse cultural legacy with food, drink, souvenirs, music and more. The festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter. Each section feels like its own party, while connecting to the sprawling celebration. Live music from bands such as Dukes of Cool, Passing Strangers and The San Antunes will kick the festivities into high gear. $20, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25-Friday, April 28, La Villita, 418 Villita St., (210) 226-5188, niosa.org.

Ford Mariachi Festival

A downtown Fiesta staple since 1972, the three-day Ford Mariachi Festival gives revelers a chance to partake in outdoor dinners at participating River Walk bars and restaurants while being treated to mariachi performers floating by on boats. Dressed in traditional festive garb, the talented musicians will make periodic stops along the way, bringing diners up-close and personal performances. Free, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25-Thursday, April 27, San Antonio River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Battle of Flowers Parade

The Battle of Flowers Parade, Fiesta's founding event, draws crowds of more than 550,000 people annually. The parade also has the unique distinction of being the only one produced entirely by women. Expect beautiful and extravagant floats to bring vibrant colors to San Antonio streets, and don't be afraid to join in the fun by asking the royalty to "Show me your shoes!" In the days leading up to the parade, which honors those who fought at the Alamo, a traveling float will make appearances at various local hotspots. This year's parade theme is "Where Fiesta Reigns." $25-$35, 8:55 a.m. (Vanguard), 9:30 a.m. (Parade), Friday, April 28, Downtown San Antonio, battleofflowers.org.

King William Fair

More than 35,000 visitors are anticipated to flood into the family-friendly King William Fair, one of Fiesta's final big events. The day kicks off with a parade and never lets up. Food and craft vendors dot the beautiful historic neighborhood, and the Texas Wine Garden, a recent addition to the event, will offer the chance to chill and raise a toast. Street performers — ranging from magicians and animal handlers to mariachis and historical reenactment groups — add to the atmosphere, and the Kid's Kingdom, will provide activities for young visitors. $20-$25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, King William Historic District, 122 Madison Street, (210) 271-3247, kwfair.org.

