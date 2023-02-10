Forget the chocolates — yuk it up with Texas comics at Valentine's Day show Box of Laughs instead

Dallas Vann will emcee for a lineup including Justin Governale, Ben Horn, Will Mosely, Ava Smartt, Holly Hart and Tori Pool.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Box of Laughs returns to LOL Comedy Club with a lineup of Texas comedians. - Courtesy Photo / Box of Laughs
Courtesy Photo / Box of Laughs
Box of Laughs returns to LOL Comedy Club with a lineup of Texas comedians.
This Valentine's Day, there are alternatives to the traditional box of chocolates. One of those is Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club's annual Box of Laughs performance, which this year features an array of Texas' top stand-up talent.

Dallas Vann will emcee for a lineup including Justin Governale, Ben Horn, Will Mosely, Ava Smartt, Holly Hart and Tori Pool.

Many Alamo City comedy fans are familiar with Pool, who hosts Texas Public Radio's Worth Repeating podcast, produces Don't Tell Comedy San Antonio and co-created the card game Latino Card Revoked.

While Governale is known around the Lone Star State for his sharp wit, he may soon gain a national following thanks to his upcoming appearance on Season 9 of Discovery's Naked and Afraid. In his Instagram bio, Goverrnale calls himself a "Marine Sniper Has-Been," which puts him in a unique position for the task at hand.

$15, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rebuilding San Antonio Spurs land more draft picks by trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto Raptors

By Michael Karlis

Jakob Poeltl averaged 12 points a game this season.

Reigning Drag Race queen Willow Pill finally arrives at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange this week

By Bryan Rindfuss

Willow Pill was originally scheduled to appear in San Antonio last summer.

'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

By Marco Aquino

Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.

OPERA San Antonio's Maria de Buenos Aires tangoes into the Tobin Center this weekend

By Christianna Davies

The set design for the opera turns the theater into a nightclub with cocktail table packages, interactive single seating options and full bar service.

Also in Arts

Rebuilding San Antonio Spurs land more draft picks by trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto Raptors

By Michael Karlis

Jakob Poeltl averaged 12 points a game this season.

'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

By Marco Aquino

Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.

'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

By Brandon Rodriguez

The UFC is expected to have a big year in 2023.

San Antonio-based clothing brand Richter Goods brings its western wear to the Stock Show & Rodeo

By Dalia Gulca

Richter Goods will feature live on-site monogramming for those interested in customizing their purchases.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us