Free downtown festival Luminaria puts art and performance in the limelight Saturday

Jaime Monzon
Luminaria showcases a variety of art installations and performances at each year's festival.
Once again, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will bathe multiple downtown locations in the warm glow of creativity.
The annual free festival, now marking its 15th anniversary, celebrates art in all of its wide-ranging forms: from sculptures and video installations to music, film, dance and even live theater and poetry readings.
Among this year's highlights are a performance by the AM Project, a digital art and music program for San Antonio youth, and an installation by acclaimed Mexico-born artist Verónica Castillo Salas, who will present her living sculpture A Tree of Life: The History of Mother Earth
.
Performances, exhibitions and large structural installations by scores of artists will be scattered throughout locations across Hemisfair and the Henry B. González Convention Center, transforming the center city into an open house for the arts.
For updates and a selection of featured artists, check out Luminaria on Instagram at @luminariasa
.
Free, 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 21, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., luminariasa.org.
