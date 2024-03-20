Free event series Cochineala returns to Confluence Park on Saturday

Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Cochineala: Bioluminescence will feature an illuminated firefly performance, interactive art exhibitions and educational presentations.

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge Cochineala is held at Confluence Park. - Airborne Aerial Photography
Airborne Aerial Photography
Cochineala is held at Confluence Park.
Quarterly performance series Cochineala, held along the river in Confluence Park, is named after the cochineal, a small insect that lives on prickly pear cacti.

The cochineal produces carminic acid, which is used in making the bright red food and garment dye carmine.

Cochineala: Bioluminescence explores the wonders of bioluminescent organisms with an illuminated firefly performance, interactive art exhibitions and educational presentations — all intended to combine the worlds of art and the natural sciences to encourage engagement and conservation.

The night will wrap up with the presentation of Lights In Play, a performance by members of the URBAN-15 dance and creative troupe.

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

Free, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Confluence Park, 310 West Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, celebrationcircle.org/festival.

March 20, 2024

