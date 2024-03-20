Free event series Cochineala returns to Confluence Park on Saturday

click to enlarge
Airborne Aerial Photography
Cochineala is held at Confluence Park.
Quarterly performance series Cochineala, held along the river in Confluence Park, is named after the cochineal, a small insect that lives on prickly pear cacti.
The cochineal produces carminic acid, which is used in making the bright red food and garment dye carmine.
Cochineala: Bioluminescence explores the wonders of bioluminescent organisms with an illuminated firefly performance, interactive art exhibitions and educational presentations — all intended to combine the worlds of art and the natural sciences to encourage engagement and conservation.
The night will wrap up with the presentation of Lights In Play, a performance by members of the URBAN-15 dance and creative troupe.
Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
Free, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Confluence Park, 310 West Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, celebrationcircle.org/festival.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed