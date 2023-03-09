Free, family-friendly event at San Antonio's Confluence Park honors World Water Day this Saturday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Celebration Circle
Spirituality, respect for nature and creativity collide at this community event in which San Antonio-area artists celebrate World Water Day.
Featured performances at Creative Confluence will include music for dancing, a drum circle, poetry and storytelling, and guests can enjoy snacks from a range of vendors.
Creators of all ages can join the fun with hands-on activities such as plant potting, giant bubble blowing and Gyotaku printing of fish, turtles and frogs, courtesy of the Blue Star Arts Collective. Guests can even bring their own bag or T-shirt, and Crooked Arm Printing will silkscreen it with a commemorative image.
Free, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., celebrationcircle.org.
