Hairspray is the latest Broadway tour to come to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

The musical will be at the Majestic from Mar. 7-12.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm

The musical tells the story of spunky 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who has an untamable passion for dance.
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The musical tells the story of spunky 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who has an untamable passion for dance.
Based on the 1998 John Waters film of the same name, the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray's fusion of comedy and commentary has made it a modern classic.

Tracy Turnblad, a spunky 16-year-old living in Baltimore, has an untamable passion for dance — just like the kids on her favorite program, The Corny Collins Show. When a spot on the cast opens, she doesn't skip a beat, arriving at auditions the following day with her unshakable moves and moxie.

However, Tracy is surprised to discover that the television station is run by the malicious Velma von Tussle, who pulls strings to put her daughter center stage. Even worse, von Tussle opposes racial integration. Much to her disgust, Tracy isn't given the chance to audition, and is instead publicly shamed for her weight and her desire for social change.

Over time, Tracy goes on to befriend Black students at her high school, bonding over a shared love of dance. The friendships inspire her to lead the charge against The Corny Collins Show's exclusionary casting, giving everyone the shot at the spotlight they deserve.

$45 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 7-12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

