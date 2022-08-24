Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live crashes into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of AT&T Center Attendees can see some of their favorite monster trucks up close at the Hot Wheels Crash Zone pre-show.

Get those engines revved up for a trio of performances by the drivers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, an event where a fleet of oversized, off-road vehicles designed to look like Hot Wheels toys will launch into the air for serious car-crushing entertainment.Before the event starts, attendees will get to stop at the Hot Wheels Crash Zone pre-show to see some of their favorite monster trucks up close.Popular trucks currently on the tour are Race Ace, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber, Bigfoot and Bone Shaker, the latter of which is described as a hot rod "assembled out of mismatched parts from an automotive 'boneyard.'"Hot Wheels Monster Trucks driver Christian Norman has been hooked on monster trucks since he watched a VHS tape of Bigfoot at the age of 4, he told thein 2020."I started by building obstacle courses in my basement, backyard, anywhere there was a room I made an obstacle course," said Norman, who's been behind the wheel professionally since 2017. "It didn't happen overnight, but it is truly a dream come true that I went from the fan seat to the driver seat."