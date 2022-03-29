Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Jackass star Steve-O will tell tales about stunts not allowed onscreen at San Antonio's Empire Theatre

The comedian's Bucket List Tour hits SA on Sunday.

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Steve-O has endured a rocky ride to get to this point. - COURTESY OF EMPIRE THEATRE
Courtesy of Empire Theatre
Steve-O has endured a rocky ride to get to this point.
Jackass legend Steve-O is still a maniac. It's just that these days, he's an older, sober maniac. But let's not accuse him of being wiser, however.

The comedic punishment-taker's Bucket List Tour features stories and stunts that weren't allowed on the series. Given what was allowed, we can only imagine the wince-worthy shenanigans that promises.

Steve-O has endured a rocky ride to get to this point. He started off on Jackass, of course, pioneering an era of "reality" comedy that — along with Borat — foreshadowed the popularity of YouTube hijinks. The Jackass gang seemed pretty fucked-up on screen, so it wasn't surprising that Steve-O spiraled into drug and alcohol use, only to be saved by the recovery "sage" Dr. Drew Pinksy.

And what didn't make it onto TV? Well, Steve-O caught heat for joking, during the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen, that "the last time this many nobodies were at a roast, at least Great White was playing." Oof. He later asked for the clip to be removed from the show.

$40-$195, 7 p.m. Friday, Apr. 1, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo's 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas' struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights

By Kiko Martinez

Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.

Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories.

The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

Musicians mark sixth month of San Antonio Symphony strike with weekend protests

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday.

Spurs raise $200,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank by selling Coach Pop-branded NFTs

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently broke the NBA record for coach with the most regular season victories.

Musicians mark sixth month of San Antonio Symphony strike with weekend protests

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday.

Texas author Joe R. Lansdale discusses the evil inside us all

By Max Booth III

Joe R. Lansdale's latest novel is another entry in his Hap and Leonard series.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program
