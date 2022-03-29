Jackass star Steve-O will tell tales about stunts not allowed onscreen at San Antonio's Empire Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy of Empire Theatre Steve-O has endured a rocky ride to get to this point.

legend Steve-O is still a maniac. It's just that these days, he's an older, sober maniac. But let's not accuse him of being wiser, however.The comedic punishment-taker's Bucket List Tour features stories and stunts that weren't allowed on the series. Given whatallowed, we can only imagine the wince-worthy shenanigans that promises.Steve-O has endured a rocky ride to get to this point. He started off on, of course, pioneering an era of "reality" comedy that — along with— foreshadowed the popularity of YouTube hijinks. Thegang seemed pretty fucked-up on screen, so it wasn't surprising that Steve-O spiraled into drug and alcohol use, only to be saved by the recovery "sage" Dr. Drew Pinksy.And what didn't make it onto TV? Well, Steve-O caught heat for joking, during the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen, that "the last time this many nobodies were at a roast, at least Great White was playing." Oof. He later asked for the clip to be removed from the show.