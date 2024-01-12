Jukebox musical celebrating pop legend Tina Turner heads to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade The musical delves deep into the personal life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The passing of musical giant Tina Turner last year has only amped up the poignancy of the touring Broadway production, which honors her life and legacy.The exuberant and emotional jukebox musical delves deep into the personal life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, from her church choir roots in the '50s to her soulful and show-stopping performances in the '60s and '70s to her triumphant '80s return.features such resonant anthems as "River Deep Mountain High," "What's Love Got To Do With It?" and "Proud Mary," all performed by a live band, vocal ensemble and Broadway powerhouses Ari Groover and Parris Lewis, who share the role of Turner.The story ofextends far beyond concerts and recording contracts, detailing her struggles with poverty, prejudice and domestic abuse from husband and bandmate Ike Turner. In these high-octane and harrowing moments, we become intimately familiar with her not only as a performer but as a woman just trying to survive.Rising to fame as a Black woman in the thick of the Civil Rights Movement, Turner's musical talent was only a fraction of what propelled her to the top.teaches us that her resilience and heart made her "Simply The Best."